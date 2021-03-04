KANSAS CITY — In the locker room after the Kansas City Chiefs had advanced to their first Super Bowl in 50 years, coach Andy Reid sought out fullback Anthony Sherman for a hug.
“One more,” Reid told him as he patted his back.
“One more,” Sherman replied, “for you.”
“No, man,” Reid said. “For you guys, too.”
In a locker room of 53-plus, Sherman, the North Attleboro native who played 10 NFL seasons, was among the few who had understood the full depths of Reid’s — and the franchise’s — journey to the Super Bowl. He was one of just three players — along with tackle Eric Fisher and tight end Travis Kelce — left from the roster when Reid had arrived in 2013, one year after a 2-14 season.
That list stands at just two now.
Sherman, 32, announced Thursday his retirement via a video on Twitter, saying he’s turning his focus forward to a new career, apparently as a deputy sheriff.
“Kansas City. Thanks for all the memories. It’s been a great run — eight years, Super Bowls, but it’s on to the next chapter,” he says in the video, wearing a deputy sheriff’s vest.
Before the Chiefs’ Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last month, Sherman reflected on his career, sounding as if he had already decided he was about to play his last game in the NFL.
“To have been able to play in the NFL for 10 years, to have been able to play in one Super Bowl, never mind back-to-back Super Bowls, it’s all so unbelievable,” Sherman said.
“I could have never have believed that I’ve been in the NFL this long, this is all just an incredible experience,” Sherman said. “I always watched the Super Bowls growing up as a kid back in North Attleboro and I never thought that one day I’d be playing in, not just one, but two.”
Shernan, who won a Super Bowl in Kansas City last season, was a football standout at North Attleboro High, where he wore No. 42 as a Rocketeer, as well as at the University of Connecticut and for the Chiefs.
“He is what we stand for — a student-athlete who is going to work hard and do the right thing,” said Sherman’s former head football coach at North Attleboro High and current Rocketeers’ Athletic Director Kurt Kummer. “He’s on that Kansas City team because of his leadership and his toughness.”
Sherman, who played his first two NFL seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, was a 2018 Pro Bowl special teams member for the Chiefs and a dependable fullback, a position that is becoming increasingly obsolete in the league’s passing offenses.
But as his eight-year Chiefs’ tenure progressed, he found a home as a lead blocker and as a leader of the special teams, where he played at least 200 snaps in every season. He totaled 2,593 special teams snaps in his career, beginning in Arizona, the organization that drafted him in the fifth round in 2011.
He scored five total touchdowns in his career, his lone score last season serving as one of his most memorable. The Chiefs dialed up a play especially for him in which quarterback Patrick Mahomes flipped an underhand pass his way for a touchdown against the Ravens. The Chiefs called it Smoked Sausage, in homage to Sherman’s nickname, “The Sausage”.
Sherman was scheduled to be a free agent in 2021.
