WALTHAM — Former Bishop Feehan High Shamrock Kalyee Mankins of North Attleboro, the sophomore first baseman for the Bentley University softball team, was named the Northeast 10 Conference Rookie of the Week.
In a pair of doubleheaders for the Falcons, Mankins batted .500 with a .500 slugging average and set a Bentley home run record. In the Falcons’ first game of a twinbill at Stonehill, Mankins became the first player in program history to homer twice in a game and tied a single-game school record with 10 total bases in an 8-0 win.
Mankins finished the week 7-for-14 with two doubles, two homers, four runs scored, six RBI and a 1.000 fielding percentage on 24 chances. Through the season’s first six games for the 2-4 Falcons,
Mankins leads Bentley with a .400 batting average and an .800 slugging percentage. She has eight hits with six RBI and four runs scored.
Before the pandemic curtailed last season, Mankins appeared in 11 games and hit .257 with one homer and five RBI.
