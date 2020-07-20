NORTH ATTLEBORO — In the years to come, when Tom O’Neill visits Community Field on a Friday night or Ray Beaupre Field on a Saturday afternoon or Attleboro High’s Tozier-Cassidy Field for a Thanksgiving Day game, his eyes will be focused on whoever is wearing jersey No. 39.
That’s the jersey number that the recent graduate from North Attleboro High so well represented on the Rocketeers as a two-way player and team captain on the football field.
“Being in town and all of the tradition of North Attleboro High football is something that remains with you forever,” said O’Neil, who is a recipient of an Attleboro Area Football Hall of Fame Scholarship in order to further his education as an engineering major at Virginia Tech.
O’Neill was a starting linebacker for two seasons with the Rocketeers and became a two-way player during the 2019 season as a fullback.
O’Neill is one of five Rocketeers to be awarded an Attleboro Area Football Hall of Fame Scholarship, joining Big Red teammates John Kummer (Umass-Amherst), Ethan Friberg (Assumption), Owen Harding (Western New England) and Trevor Hewett (St. Lawrence).
“He is a great kid, a great high school player who chose academics first,” North Attleboro High football coach Don Johnson said of O’Neill’. “He was a really good linebacker for us.
“He didn’t play much offense until his senior year. He wasn’t one of those running backs who got a lot of touches, he was one of those who did all the little things right. He would block well, he had good hands in the passing game, he was just smart.”
The 5-foot-10, 200-pound O’Neill also considered Purdue University for college. He could have enhanced his academic interests and played Division II or Division III football at an engineering school such as WPI as well.
“He loves practicing,” Johnson said. “He was a typical ‘townie’ kid, he grew up in the system. He really appreciated his experience (at North Attleboro High) and loved every minute of it.”
O’Neill played some basketball and lacrosse as a kid, but football was his calling card. He played in North’s Pop Warner program by the time that he was eight or nine years old. At the time and with his physique, he was positioned along the offensive and defensive lines.
“I was a middle-of-play kid as a lineman, I was pretty big (physically),” O’Neill said of the bumps and bruises and getting his uniform dirty. “It wasn’t until the seventh or eighth grade that I moved over to the skill positions.”
Not surprisingly, learning the blocking schemes as a lineman aided him in his ability to better understand the Big Red playbook and make his reads as a running back and as a linebacker.
“it did give me a chance to understand how hard the linemen work in the trenches,” O’Neill said.
With classes canceled at NAHS due to the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March, O’Neill completed his academic workload some two hours a day. He attempted to stay in the best playing shape that he could at home and running around the neighborhood without heading to the XTC performance center in North Attleboro, his home away from home.
“I’ve been a football guy year-round,” O’Neill admitted. “I like the football mentality, it’s fast-paced, it’s a cool sport. And I love the weight training, the tradition of Community Field.”
He discovered Virginia Tech in his research of some of the colleges with the most recognized engineering programs in America, also considering UMass Amherst and UMass Lowell.
“I kind of applied because it sounded good and little did I know I got accepted — I’m going," O'Neills said
O’Neill has always been inclined academically to mathematics and science and completed an advanced placement course in chemistry as a junior at NAHS. O’Neill visited the student-less quarantined Hokie campus in Blacksburg, Virginia, home to some 34,000 students last month.
O’Neill just might point to the first of North’s four wins last season, a wild 38-27 shootout win in the second game of the season at Bishop Feehan, as being one his most memorable moments, being engaged in a slew of defensive stops.
“I remember one play vividly where I followed up an interception by Russell Dunlap that won the game for us,” O’Neill said.
He played at both inside and outside linebacker for the Big Red, but preferred being in the middle, where the action is, being a playmaker.
Of course, O’Neill will always remember his one varsity touchdown too, in North’s fourth win of the 2019 season, a 40-6 rout of Tri-Valley League member Westwood in November – a one-yard run.
Of course, O’Neill will always remember the Friday nights under the lights of Community Field, even as a kid with his Pop Warner jersey playing in the dark corners behind the stands.
O’Neill is the youngest of four Rocketeer siblings with elder brothers Dan (Johnson and Wales) and John (John Carroll University in Ohio) and sister Kelly.
“Football helped me as a person so much, just the Big Red tradition and family,” O’Neill said. “The process, from my sophomore year to my senior year, it teaches you that you can do anything and that hard work really pays off.
“It was the best, it was very rewarding. When I was a kid, playing Pop Warner, I looked up to those older guys so much — my dream was to play on that field, to be a captain and lead the team. And it came true.”
