PROVIDENCE — North Attleboro native Derek Shanks is heading to the NCAA Basketball Tournament.
Shanks is in his first season as an assistant women’s basketball coach at Rhode Island College, where the Anchorwomen compiled a regular season-best 26-3 record to reach the postseason. Rhode Island College will face No. 10 nationally ranked University of Chicago in the NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Championship Round of 16 at Babson College Friday at 5:30 p.m.
“I am honored and extremely grateful for this opportunity to work with Coach (Jenna) Cosgrove and the RIC family,” Shanks said. “I am excited to be a part of the championship-level culture here and work with the talented young women on this team to reach new heights.”
The Anchorwomen won the Little East Conference regular season and tournament title for a third consecutive year to receive an NCAA bid. RIC defeated Rowan, 67-59, in the first round of regional NCAA play and then upset No. 3 nationally ranked, and previously unbeaten Scranton 62-55 in a round of 32 game.
RIC is making the program’s sixth appearance in the NCAA Championship (’22-23, ’21-22, ’13-14, ’11-12, ’84-85, ’82-83).
Shanks joined the RIC staff after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in finance and sports management from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. While at UMass, Shanks served as the head coach of the women’s club basketball team and was also a practice player with the varsity team.
Shanks served as an assistant coach with the Red Rocketeers boys’ varsity basketball program for three seasons, after his own Rocketeers playing career had ended.
“When I first met Derek this spring, he expressed professionalism and enthusiasm and certainly did his homework on our program and each of our student-athletes,” Cosgrove stated. “During his undergraduate career at UMass Amherst, Derek has gained valuable experience working with a Championship program and being surrounded by great mentors. I’m excited to see and help him grow as a coach.”