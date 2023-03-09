2023-03-10-tsc-spt-Derek-Shanks

Rhode Island College assistant women's basketball coach Derek Shanks of North Attleboro.

 Rhode Island College photo

PROVIDENCE — North Attleboro native Derek Shanks is heading to the NCAA Basketball Tournament.

Shanks is in his first season as an assistant women’s basketball coach at Rhode Island College, where the Anchorwomen compiled a regular season-best 26-3 record to reach the postseason. Rhode Island College will face No. 10 nationally ranked University of Chicago in the NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Championship Round of 16 at Babson College Friday at 5:30 p.m.