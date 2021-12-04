Though Norton High School and Bryant University track star Adam Winiarz’s collegiate track and field career came to an abrupt end because of COVID-19, he still had a glimmer of hope to hold onto: bobsledding.
Bobsledding is a Winter Olympics event where a team of either two or four people drive a heavy metal and fiberglass sled down an ice track with the goal of doing so as fast as possible.
“My college coach has some connections to USA Skeleton, and he was the one who kind of put the seed in my head of making that transition post-collegiately,” Winiarz, 24, said.
Winiarz, who played a variety of different sports growing up, including basketball, baseball and soccer among others, settled on track and field in high school, and he has excelled in the sport ever since.
“As much as I love the team aspect of track and field, at the end of the day, you’re competing against yourself,” Winiarz said. “There is always the opportunity to better yourself, and it’s that competition against oneself that I’ve always loved.”
At Norton High l, Winiarz captained the track and field team as a senior. By the time he graduated in 2015, he had partaken in three MSTCA D4 state champion relays, two MIAA D4 state champion relays and three national qualifying relays, completing his high school career with five school records, two league records, and two D4 state records.
“Everything just took off from there,” Winiarz said.
Winiarz started his collegiate athletic and educational careers at the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth. After two years, though, in 2017, Winiarz transferred to Bryant University, having decided that it was a better fit for him.
As a junior at Bryant, Winiarz was extremely successful, even going so far as to be one of Bryant’s top performers in the 2017-2018 season, posting best times at 7.47 seconds in the indoor 60 and 22.43 seconds in the indoor 200 — the fastest time at Bryant since 2009 — which ranked him fourth all time.
During the outdoor season that same year, Winiarz posted best times of 22.23 seconds and 11.28 seconds in the 200m and 100m events respectively, and he also finished first in the 200 at the Minuteman Invitational.
The next year, Winiarz served as a team captain and, “enjoyed a successful senior season as one of Bryant’s top sprinters in 2018-2019,” his Bryant athletic biography said.
During his senior indoor track season, Winiarz sprinted in the 60m, 200m, 300m and 400m as well as in the distance medley relay that placed fifth at the NEC Championship with a time of 10:34:18. He also ran for the 4x200 relay team, which earned the rank of second-fastest all-time at Bryant with a time of 1:31.51. Winiarz also appears in Bryant’s top 10 record book twice, ranked second in the 300m and fourth in the 200m.
In the outdoor season, Winiarz competed in the 100m, 200m, 4x100, and 4x400, even going on to set personal records in two events — the 100m and the 200m — with respective times of 11.26 seconds and 22.21 seconds. Winiarz also ranks fourth all-time at Bryant in the 200m, and was a part of the 4x400 team that earned a bronze medal at the NEC Championship and is ranked third all-time at Bryant.
Of his many accomplishments in track and field, Winiarz said that he is most proud of his senior year medals at conferences in the 4x400.
“It was just a good group of guys that we were with, it was a gutsy race with poor weather conditions, and we took down a couple of really good teams,” Winiarz explained.
Winiarz was slated to serve as a captain for a second year and compete for Bryant during his fifth year at the University, during which he earned his MBA.
But that all changed in the blink of an eye when COVID ravaged the United States in 2020, disrupting normalcy nationwide.
“It was crazy. When the shutdowns happened, we were actually on a training trip in Myrtle Beach, S.C.,” Winiarz said. “We got there thinking it was just going to be a normal week training for the week with a meet at the end. But with each day, more and more happened, and then before we knew it, we got a call from the athletic director one day saying that we had to pack up and head back to campus.”
“On the way back to campus was when the official announcement from the conference that the whole season had been cancelled,” Winiarz added.
Following the conclusion of his track career at Bryant, Winiarz said he took a brief break from several years of intense collegiate training to decompress.
When he felt ready, he began his transition to bobsledding by simply browsing the internet. He then uploaded an athlete’s resume of sorts online, which included listing his main sport as well as his training numbers.
“I thought nothing of it — I didn’t hear anything about it,” Winiarz said. “Then one day this past January, I got a phone call from one of the coaches asking if I could be in Lake Placid, N.Y., the next week.”
At the time, though, Winiarz was unable to attend the training in Lake Placid, as he had just started a new job as a business analyst for a local bank, and he could not get the paid time-off from work.
Though disappointing, Winiarz recalled that this was a bit of a blessing in disguise, as it allowed him to train harder and more intensely in the months leading up to what would be his training session at Lake Placid.
After keeping in contact with bobsledding coaches and continuing to train on his own time, Winiarz attended a week-long training camp in Lake Placid — a time that he recalls as being “amazing” — in August.
“Just being in that environment — being surrounded by former and future Olympians — and just seeing that work ethic was an experience in and of itself,” Winiarz said.
One of the biggest takeaways that Winiarz got from his brief training in Lake Placid was direct exposure to athletes who have competed on the world stage, as well as access into their ways of thinking.
After returning home to Providence, Winiarz used this takeaway to adjust his own training regime.
“I thought that the reason I was picked to go to that camp was for my track performance and for my abilities on the track,” Winiarz said, “so I based a lot of my training on what I’ve done in the previous few years on the track.”
“After I came back, I switched up my training on the track and I put a bigger emphasis on the weight room with sled pushes,” Winiarz explained. “I also adjusted my training to adjust to the new start style because in track you start from a very stand-still position in the blocks, but with bobsledding, you basically do a falling start.”
Over the course of the next four years, Winiarz said that he plans to put on approximately 20 pounds of muscle through strength training in order to enhance his bobsledding performance.
“It’s a lot on your body, and you have to be prepared to get everything out of each training session — because you need it,” Winiarz said.
“After you jump in that sled, you’re experiencing 5g’s of force on the body from all sides,” he added.
Winiarz credits his track and field career for getting him to where he is today, as his experience has benefited him greatly in his transition to bobsledding.
“The big thing with the sled is you need speed. You can’t just build natural speed, and that’s what track helped me develop,” Winiarz said. “Without that, I would not be here.”
And Winiarz is not alone in making this change, either.
In fact, several U.S. bobsledders have also transferred their talents from the track and field to the ice track, such as Willie Davenport, Vornetta Flowers, Lolo Jones and Lauryn Williams among others, Team USA’s website said.
According to a 2016 Medill Reports Chicago article, “the transition from track to sled is a surprisingly common maneuver. Of the 15 men on the current U.S. National Bobsled Team, 10 were track athletes first.”
While Winiarz, too, hopes to compete in the Olympics at some point in the future, he said that he has other goals that take priority for the time being.
“My first and foremost goal is to make the North American Cup team in the next year or two,” said Winiarz, who continues to diligently train and is scheduled to return to Lake Placid for another camp sometime this winter.
