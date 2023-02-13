NORTON — Hometown legend is an understatement when talking about Norton High wrestling coach Pat Coleman.

In his 15 seasons as Norton High varsity coach, Coleman has put together an incredible 366-90-2 record, with his team compiling only one losing season — his first. Over that span, the Lancers have brought home 11 Tri-Valley League championships, seven sectional championships, three team state championships, and one individual state championship.