NORTON — Hometown legend is an understatement when talking about Norton High wrestling coach Pat Coleman.
In his 15 seasons as Norton High varsity coach, Coleman has put together an incredible 366-90-2 record, with his team compiling only one losing season — his first. Over that span, the Lancers have brought home 11 Tri-Valley League championships, seven sectional championships, three team state championships, and one individual state championship.
Now, Coleman is ready to walk off the mat at Norton, where he announced his retirement last week. The Lancers have gone 10-2 in Coleman’s final season, with 12 seniors who made the jump from JV to varsity this winter after a 15-7 campaign the season before.
“It’s a tough transition but they’ve done it very well,” Coleman said. “The improvement they’ve made since the first week of the season is very impressive. This is one of my favorite (teams) to coach because they’re so disciplined and they’re the best pinning team I’ve ever coached.”
Coleman began wrestling in middle school in Westbury, NY. By high school, he was a standout competitor, tallying two undefeated seasons and becoming a Long Island champion in 1967. He would go on to be one Harvard’s strongest varsity members during his college career, serving as the Crimson’s team captain in 1971 and was a two-time All-Ivy League selection.
Shortly after graduating college, Coleman accepted a substitute teacher job at Newton North High School where he became aware of a coaching position at Brookline High. He took the position in Brookline, but stepped down after just one season and headed back to Newton.
“I was filling in teaching in Newton and (the teacher) came back from maternity leave, and I was offered a full-time job to coach in Newton for wrestling and football,” Coleman said.
From 1972-83, Coleman coached Newton to 125 wins in wrestling, as well as multiple league titles and three Central Sectional championships, being inducted into the Massachusetts Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame in 1986 after stepping away from the sport.
After 18 years away from the mat, Coleman made his return to coaching wrestling in 2001 after his youngest son expressed an interest in wrestling. That interest led to the creation of the Norton youth wrestling program at Attleboro Norton YMCA.
“It developed into one of the better programs in the area but there wasn’t a Norton (High) team,” Coleman said. “So I went to the superintendent and they told me they had no money for it, so I actually had to volunteer.”
Coleman became whole-heartedly dedicated to starting up a wrestling team in Norton regardless of the obstacles. In 2006, Norton High’s wrestling program had finally begun at the JV level, and by 2008, the Lancers were Tri-Valley League champions.
The most meaningful season in Coleman’s coaching career might just have been in 2012.
“In 2011, we finished second in the state championship,” he said. “When we arrived, I heard people saying ‘There’s Norton, they could win’, and it blew my mind. Now we knew we were good, and 2012 was the focus of that drive.”
Coleman’s Lancers finished 26-1 that season, winning the TVL, sectional, and team state championships. Most importantly, Coleman was able to watch his son, Scott, win a state championship at 145 pounds and go on to set a Norton record for wins with 148.
Coleman is confident the program will remain in good hands as Bo Santangelo will serve as the Lancers’ new head coach next season. Santangelo is a former Dedham High wrestler, ex-marine, Boston firefighter, and as Coleman calls him, a “no-nonsense guy who had been a long-time volunteer coach.”
Coleman’s transition from wrestling to coaching has been nothing short of extraordinary. Many great athletes from various sports have attempted to make the transition from playing to coaching in high school over the years, and while some have succeeded, others have failed.
Coleman has maintained a winning philosophy throughout his wrestling stay.
“One of the keys to successful coaching is having good communication skills and good people skills,” Coleman said. “My wrestlers all know that I respected them and liked them.”
Coleman also has taken great pride when it comes to the academic standing of his athletes. In fact, for the past eight years, Norton’s wrestling program has earned MIAA Gold Level Academic Excellence Awards as the team kept its GPAs above 3.0.
“Our motto is ‘the harder we work, the luckier we get’,” he said. “Luck is when preparation meets opportunity.”
Coleman recognizes the contributions of multiple people for his success, including his array of “terrific” assistant coaches throughout the years such as Brian Gallagher, Peter Holmes, and Jeff Francis. He also is grateful to his wife, Dinny, who the team refers to as ‘Mrs. Coach’ for all the work she takes care of behind the scenes.
While Coleman’s time is approaching an end at Norton High, his mark on Lancer wrestling, and the wrestlers who he has coached over the years, will remain a Norton mainstay for many years to come.