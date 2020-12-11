Norton High runner Pietrasiewicz sets a course toward Dartmouth College

NORTON — Bella Pietrasiewicz puts one foot in front of the other very well.
So well that at distances of 800 and 1,000 meters, a mile, two miles, three-kilometers and five-kilometers, the Norton High School senior hears only the sound of her own running shoes.
Pietrasiewicz will become the first-ever Norton High track student-athlete to matriculate and compete at an Ivy League institution, having set her route to Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H.
Pietrasiewicz is a two-time Tri-Valley League MVP and has taken four Norton High team MVP honors.
“She was a force from the very beginning,” said Norton High’s cross country and track coach Kent Taylor of Pietrasiewicz, from the first strides she took as a freshman. “She took over as our first-place finisher her freshman year in the second race and has never looked back.”
Pietrasiewicz has honed her running skills each summer, except for the last one due to the coronavirus pandemic, at the Westwood Running Camp held in the Berkshires.
“She is a very strong runner,” Taylor said. “Her form is solid and she runs strong. She is usually a frontrunner, but can be very strategic when you give her a plan to follow, like she did when she won the Division 4 state championship last year.”
Pietrasiewicz’s fast feet and her ability to run in humid conditions, in the rain, in the cold and over the twists and turns of various courses in the state and through New England, have put her atop the Norton High record book in both the three-kilometer (11:37.5) and five-kilometer (18:14.4) cross country runs.
In the confines of Wheaton College or the Reggie Lewis Center for the winter indoor season meets, Pietrasiewicz has run to the top of the Lancer standards for excellence in many events. She owns the Norton High indoor records in the mile (5:12.76) and two-mile (11:37.05) runs, as well as being a member of the record-setting 4x400 relay team (4:11.47), 4x800 relay team (9:64.76) and the sprint medley relay team (4:14.17), running the 800-meter leg.
“I like running indoors a lot, the temperature is the same, it’s very balanced,” Pietrasiewicz of not contending with the variables of the weather and outdoor tracks. “I like the small track, too, it feels faster. When I go to the Reggie Lewis Center, you get that adrenalin rush. I like looking up into the stands and seeing the crowd, it’s exciting. It’s a little more pressure, but you’re surrounded by people who are supportive.”
Running outdoors during the spring track season, Pietrasiewicz is a member of the record-setting distance medley relay team (13:03.27) with Kylie Dion, Katie Bradley and Julia Palin, running the 1,200-meter leg. And she is a member of the record-setting 4x1-mile relay team (22:53.23), running with Hannah Delea, Bradley and Palin.
“I’m definitely a mid-distance girl,” Pietrasiewicz said. “The races are nice and quick!”
Pietrasiewicz was unable to defend her MIAA Division 4 State Cross Country Meet championship due to the pandemic. Last year, she covered the Gardner Municipal course in a time of 18:55.49 (the eighth best time overall among all divisions) to become the Lancer girls’ cross-country team first ever state champion, helping the Lancers to a seventh place finish overall – the second best ever in school history.
As a junior, Pietrasiewicz was unbeaten during the dual meet portion of the cross-country season and won the Division 4 Meet title by a margin of 20 seconds. She then qualified for the New England Interscholastic Indoor Meet at the New Balance Indoor Championship Meet at The Armory in New York City twice – in the mile as a freshman and as a relay team member as a sophomore. She was headed back there in March to run the 800 and a relay, but the pandemic postponed the trip.
Last month, Pietrasiewicz was nominated for the National Heisman Scholar-Athlete Award by Norton High Athletic Director Aaron Sumner.
“It was cool,” she said. “I was most appreciative and honored to represent the school.”
The state and national awards recognize the nation’s most outstanding high school seniors who displayed a symbol of hard work, perseverance, diligence and skill in their specific sport. In addition, the Heisman Award honors senior student-athletes in recognition of their community service, leadership in the classroom and in the competitive arena. She is a member of the National, Math, History, Science and English honor societies.
“I had good habits along the way,” Pietrasiewicz said. “Then just the cross country and track practice, it keeps me in a routine every day. I get home, do my homework, train for a bit, spend some time with family/friends, and then go to bed – that’s my routine every day.
“Running has given me a lot of structure and that helps with my grades. I have some challenging classes and great teachers in Norton.”
One of those was Taylor, “a huge inspiration to me and motivator,” Pietrasiewicz said of the guardian of the Lancer track programs.
“He’s been a positive influence, I wouldn’t be half of where I am without him,” she said. “He is one of the most inspirational people I have ever met, and I will always be so grateful for him.”
During this fall’s TVL cross-country season, Pietrasiewicz finished first in all but one meet, being so swift and ahead of her competition that she won the Ashland meet by a margin of 1:10, the Medway meet by a margin of 46 seconds, the Bellingham meet by a 1:50 margin. That’s how far in front that Pietrasiewicz is from her nearest challengers.
“I would have liked to go back out there (defending her Division 4 title), but with the pandemic, it is what it is,” she said.
It was a week before the pandemic struck that Pietrasiewicz ran in the New England Championship Meet in the 1,000-meters. On the day she was to leave for The Armory in New York City for the New Balance National Indoor Meet, to competing in the 800 and as a member of the sprint medley relay team, the meet was canceled due to the pandemic. Pietrasiewicz was coming off of a No. 4 spot in the 1,000-meter run (2:57.6) at the MIAA All-State Meet.
Pietrasiewicz was considering colleges in New England to attend in the fall of 2021, and Dartmouth College became a “reach” school, perhaps a long shot in the acceptance process. She visited the campus in the spring of 2019 and returned this past summer for a drive around Hanover.
She came into contact with Courtney Jaworski and John Simons, Dartmouth’s cross country coaches, and there were good vibes.
“I talked to some of the girls on the team (Annie Jackson of Boston Latin High), and they all said that they had a super-positive experience, and I have a ton of respect for Annie,” Pietrasiewicz said. “That was all a driving force. I hadn’t thought too much about the Ivy Leagues, but the more I looked into it, the more that Dartmouth caught my attention and the more that I realized that it would be a great place to continue challenging myself. They have great coaches, a great team, and great resources – it just felt right and would be a good place to establish myself.”
She has yet to decide on a major, but the sciences are her background and “the programs there will allow me to branch out,” she said.
Pietrasiewicz might not be skiing in the White Mountains, “but I think that I will get into hiking when I get there,” she said.
Her dad Mike grew up in Erie, Pa., and was a baseball player, while her mom Liz played soccer in Wisconsin.
“Neither of them are runners, but my dad has coached me in softball ever since I can remember,” Pietrasiewicz added. “When I started running they picked it up with me. I am very thankful for their support and could not imagine racing without them there.”
Her sister Sienna is a sophomore runner at Norton High as well.
Pietrasiewicz might have been in the starting lineup for Coach Wade Lizotte’s perennial powerhouse Norton High softball team, but she opted to concentrate on running. However, Pietrasiewicz still has her glove and bat ready, having played with the ‘Rox softball program over the past few summers, the conglomeration of Bishop Feehan High, Attleboro and North Attleboro High players.
“Every other summer I was traveling around playing in softball tournaments around New England,” Pietrasiewicz said. The summer of 2020 was more renown for no games and running the roads of the 02766 locale.
“I trained by myself a lot, I used the time to work on form, work on technique,” Pietrasiewicz said. “I worked on strength work, the neighbors probably thought that I was crazy setting up cones all over the place. It was a lot of pace work, a lot of individual work until I could be back with my team.”
Pietrasiewicz began running in the eighth grade at the Norton Middle School.
“I always liked running, but then I fell in love with it,” she said. “I did some 5-k’s in sixth grade, and I really started to get into it at the end of middle school. Then when I got to high school, my running completely blossomed. My dad and I would go to the track (Adams Field at Norton High) at 9 o’clock at night for workouts sometimes and he got himself some books on how to coach running form, he was 100 percent devoted.”
Throughout the Tri-Valley League, at Wheaton College, at the Reggie Lewis Center and other sites, Pietrasiewicz’s circle of friends became wider. She began to convert to the culture, the distance runners rooting for the sprinters, the weight athletes rooting for the middle distance runners, the jumpers shouting their support for the distance runners.
“I loved the atmosphere; I was surrounded by teammates (Katie Bradley, now at Quinnipiac, and Julia Palin, now at LSU) who were super supportive. They were unbelievable role models,” she said. “Everybody was on your side, even at meets when people were competing against you. Running was such a people sport, everyone was cheering for you. I’ve made a lot of new friends on the ‘Reggie Rail’ (at the Reggie Lewis Ccenter),” she added.
As for running itself, she found a niche in the individuality of the sport.
“The individualism, too, you have to push yourself and set your own goals, no matter where you are,” Pietrasiewicz said of the placements and points contributing to the greater good of the team as well. “I personally like it, being that individual. It holds you accountable for yourself, it’s a big motivator to work on your own times and contribute to the team.
“You can’t rely on anybody else to make you better, you have to put in the work yourself to get where you want to be. Still having a team atmosphere full of positivity and support helps as well. Being able to come to practice every day and train with my closest friends made my experience so enjoyable. Everyone really pushed each other to be the best we could be and we were always proud of each other’s successes, knowing how much work was put in behind the scenes.”
Of course, Pietrasiewicz had never been pushed to the extremes that her first cross country season did, as a freshman member of the Lancer harriers.
“It was definitely a shock, I had run only 1.5 (miles) in middle school. It was a big step up, I was tired,” she said. “Our first workout, Mr. Taylor likes to stir the freshmen, he gave us a big 4x800 workout – that was a challenge.”
But, she developed strength and stamina and speed.
Pietrasiewicz pretty much ran the mile and two-mile events throughout her freshman track seasons and then worked down to the middle distances. She ended up with several middle distance relay teams and then Coach Alex Evans pulled her into the 1,000-meter range.
“He thought that might be my best event,” she said. “Alex is an amazing coach and also pushes you in ways you think will not be possible. We are so fortunate to have great coaches in Norton who not only make you a better runner, but become better people. It is life changing.”
“Running has always been something that I wanted to pursue. I didn’t expect this, coming in as a freshman, it was just I’d be running with some of my friends,” she said. “Watching Katie (Bradley) and Julia (Palin) run, they showed me that even though you’re from a small school, you can give those other kids a run for their money. Put in the hard work and you can get wherever you want.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.