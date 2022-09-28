NHS_Old Rochester BKB
Norton High boys basketball head coach Marc Liberatore is the Massachusetts Basketball Coaches Association Div. 3 Coach of the Year.

NORTON — Norton High boys basketball coach Marc Liberatore has been named the Division 3 Coach of The Year by the Massachusetts Basketball Coaches Association on Wednesday.

Liberatore and his coaching staff led the Lancers to a magical run through the MIAA Division 3 tourney last season, bringing them to a Final Four berth — the first in program history since 1989. Norton finished the season with a record of 18-6.

