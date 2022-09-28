NORTON — Norton High boys basketball coach Marc Liberatore has been named the Division 3 Coach of The Year by the Massachusetts Basketball Coaches Association on Wednesday.
Liberatore and his coaching staff led the Lancers to a magical run through the MIAA Division 3 tourney last season, bringing them to a Final Four berth — the first in program history since 1989. Norton finished the season with a record of 18-6.
It’s the second time Liberatore has received the award, with the first time coming in 2013. He credited his assistant coaches Travis Jolly and Aaron Roy as integral parts of helping him gain the recognition.
“It’s always nice,” Liberatore said. “They put my name on the plaque, but it’s really our whole coaching staff, honestly. It takes a lot of work. Unexpected, but it’s a great honor because it’s from the coaches’ association. They do so much for the state and for basketball.”
Liberatore also credited his players with helping him earn the award, saying they are just as deserving of the honor.
“I think it says a lot about the kids,” Liberatore said. “Like our senior class last year, they’re a big reason why you win those awards because of the type of work they put in. It’s not just you and your coaching staff, but it’s the student athletes themselves. Everybody. It’s affirmation for the program in terms of you work hard, you get recognized. It’s always nice, it affirms the hard work for the program.”
The MBCA Coach of The Year banquet will be held Nov. 13 at The College of The Holy Cross’ Hogan Center, starting t 4 p.m. with a cocktail hour, followed by the MBCA Hall of Fame Induction and the awards presentation. Tickets to attend cost $50 and must be purchased in advance.
The Lancers open the boys basketball season against Seekonk at home on Dec. 9.
