GENEVA, Ohio — Norton native Corey Stalters received All-America Honors last month at the 2022 NCAA Div. III Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Ohio.
The Bridgewater State University standout made his first NCAA championship appearance to close off his junior season, taking fifth in the javelin toss with a total distance of 212 feet, falling seven feet and nine inches behind the top finisher. Finishers in the top eight all earned All-America status in individual events.
Stalters was also selected as the USTFCCCA Div. III East Region Men’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year, and was the only student-athlete from the East Region competing in javelin at the national meet.
He earned the MACAC Field Athlete of The Week five times through the outdoor season as well, adding to his accolades in his third year at Bridgewater.
