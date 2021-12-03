NORTON — The Norton Lady Junior Lancers 10U and 12U Cheer Squads will both compete in the National Championships in Kissimmee, Fla., on Thursday, along with three individual Norton cheerleaders, who have been selected as Elite All-Stars and will compete for a national championship representing the Eastern Massachusetts American Youth Cheer Squad.
The three are Reilly Kelleher who is part of the 12U squad; along with Abby Edgehille and Reilly Hoffman, both of the 14U Norton squad.
The Norton Lady Junior Lancers 10U and 12U Cheer Squads won New England Regional Cheer Championship titles last month in Bridgeport, Conn. This will be the 12U Squad’s second trip to Nationals as three-time defending New England champs.
Members of the Norton 12U squad include: Madison Applebee, Destiny Bolton, Caitlin Bennett, Madelyne Black, Emilee Cabral, Lauren Chancey, Janiyah Crowe, Allison Durning, Victoria Durning, Julianna Freeman, Jamie Harlow, Amanda Ingersoll, Arianna Josephs, Meghan Kearsley, Reilly Kelleher Kyla Langton, Gabby Rodriguez, Cailyn Rosa,
Alexandria Sroka and Addison Wilbur under head coach Stephanie Langton.
Members of the 10U squad include Hannah Arsenault, Essence Barros-Latimore, Leah Vaughan, Charlotte Cavalho, Tori Clark, Abigail Cooper, Chloe Dodd, Emily Dodd, Kayley Dodd, Jaylynn Hassell, Nadia Hassell, Amayah Johnson, Madison Karcher, Lillian King, Madison Kline, Chloe Kourtelidis, Aubrey Lindstrom, Ella Mirka, Emma-Lyn Muller, Isabella Pasqualino, Riley Perkins, Delana Sherburne and Alexis Tame. Student Dems are Isabella Dumont, Madalyn Dumont, Kaydence Matromatteo and Nicole Wise under head coach Melanie Massouda.
Norton will be the only New England town represented by two teams at nationals
