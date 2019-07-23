ATTLEBORO -- There's no better way to spend a summer day than on ice, and Ryan Kuzmich would have it no other way.
The former Norton High Lancer laced up his skates at New England Sports Village Monday and Tuesday, joining 180 players from across North America and Europe who were participating in training camp for the Northeast Generals' Tier 2 and Tier 3 teams.
Kuzmich played one season of hockey at Norton during the 2013-14 season under former Lancers' head coach Kyle Heagney, the chief of police for Attleboro. That was also the first season of varsity hockey for the Lancers.
Players ages 16-20 from 39 states and 20 countries participated in the two-day trials at NESV. Unlike many other NAHL teams, the Generals conduct just one camp to decide which prospects make the final cut. In two days, coaches and scouts are faced with the daunting task of whittling down nearly 200 players to 30.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Kuzmich played in nine games with the Generals last season, coming off of seasons with the NESV-based 95 Giants, the Foxboro-based South Shore Kings program and the Raynham-based Lovell Knights.
"This is my second year of training and I've learned that you have to move a lot quicker," Kuzmich said after a pair of two-period, 25-minute running time scrimmages Tuesday.
There were skaters from the Arizona Bobcats, Sioux Falls, the Boston Junior Bruins, the Walpole Express, the Spokane Braves, the Alaska Wolves, the Milwaukee Admirals and the Odessa (Tx.) Jackalopes.
"I have to prove myself again, definitely," said Kuzmich, a forward who can play both wings, but prefers the left side to accentuate his speed while skating and right-handed shot. "I like playing wing better (than at center).
"I play fast, I play hard so that helps the process," he added. "I've always had some speed, I've been good on my skates. You have to be quick because everything is fast."
His anticipation skills have to be sharp as well while the passing and shooting skills become prominent at each higher level of hockey and the forechecking and backchecking do not go unnoticed.
"There are kids here from all over the country, from all over the world," Kuzmich said of the Generals' prospects.
Kuzmich still lives on Highland Road in Norton and commutes the 10 minutes to NESV for his training, on and off the ice. He transferred to Southeastern Regional High in Easton as a sophomore, then opted to complete his high school academic requirements online in 2018 -- technically being at Norton High grad as a town resident -- while playing hockey.
"It was difficult, but I found the time, as much as I had," Kuzmich said of his five courses per semester to complete his junior and senior academic year requirements. "Some of the courses were difficult . Any free time that I had, I would study and do my best."
Kuzmich has played the past three winters with the 95 Giants program in the East Coast Elite League. Last year, he scored 17 goals and collected eight assists in 17 games for the Under-18 Giants before changing locker rooms down the hall with the Generals.
Kuzmich played in 13 games for the 95 Giants' Under-18 team during the 2017-18 season, totaling nine goals and three assists. The previous season, he played with the 95 Giants' Under-16 team.
Among the players on the ice Monday and Tuesday, the most impressive, according to a panel of 10 scouts and Generals' GM Bryan Erickson, were invited back for a four-team tournament Tuesday night. Two all-star games will then be played Wednesday, starting at noon.
Twenty players from the 2018-19 Generals team moved along to compete at various NCAA levels or in the USHL. For all, the road to the NHL may have a stop on Commerce Boulevard in Attleboro.
Kuzmich began skating and playing hockey at the age of four in the Tri-County Saints' program until he was nine years of age. He played baseball through much of his formative years, but hockey was always his favorite sport.
Kuzmich is an off-season regular at NESV.
"I would work out four or five times a week (upper and lower body and core development) and skate probably some six hours a week," he said. "I really focused on my legs," to enhance his skating and speed.
"There are a lot of very good players in camp, I know how difficult it is to make the team," Kuzmich added. "It's a big adjustment going from the Tier 3 level to Tier 2 level junior hockey (in the NAHL), from the (South Shore) Kings to the 95 Giants. Everyone is bigger, everyone is faster, everyone knows how to play."
