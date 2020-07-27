NORTON — When the opportunity presented itself to extend his baseball life, Derek Donahue had no qualms about taking his gloves and shoes out of the bag.
Starting at shortstop and batting in either the No. 2 or 3 spot in the order has been Donahue’s role throughout the Attleboro Area Sandlot League season for Norton and Norton High coach Chris O’Brien.
It’s the route that returned Donahue to the field that is true to his talent, his town pride and his passion for the game.
An All-Sun Chronicle selection during his senior season of 2019 at Norton High, Donahue started his collegiate career as a student-athlete at UMass Dartmouth, as a member of the Corsairs’ “fall ball” team. But after one semester, Donahue decided to chart a different course, and transferred to Bridgewater State.
Donahue will be entering his sophomore year at Bridgewater, and came to the realization that his baseball playing days would likely be over upon becoming a Bear. Without a spring season of baseball and the gnawing desire to return to the field, Donahue leaped at the chance to return to the Lancers’ home base of operations, the Dave Mollica Baseball Complex, and play a few more games.
Donahue had played for four seasons, after each of his years at Norton High, with the Norton Post 222 American Legion team. But when the national organization canceled the season from coast to coast due to the coronavirus pandemic, and with college summer league seasons scratched as well, Donahue didn’t hesitate to say yes to O’Brien’s inquiry.
True to his Lancer loyalty, Lancer always wore jersey No. 10 through his youth and Little League days, but when he arrived at Norton High, he was presented with No. 4, which he wore for four years. When the Sandlot League season began, it was without question that Donahue surrendered jersey No. 4 to his brother, Dylan, the team’s second baseman, and returned to his “sandlot” league days of wearing No. 10.
“Getting to play this season with my brother and my friends is really something special for me,” Donahue said. “It’s probably the last time that I get to do it.
“It’s been great to play again, because I never thought that I would get a chance to play baseball again with the coronavirus.”
Donahue was a four-year member of the Norton High baseball program. He was a three-year starter at shortstop, and the Lancers qualifyed for the MIAA Tournament in two of those three seasons, advancing all the way to the Division 3 South Tournament title game in 2017 as the No. 3 seed, winning 18 games that season before losing to Dover-Sherborn.
“I can understand how the seniors (in high school) felt that they would never get the chance to play baseball again,” Donahue said, as he himself saw opportunities for latching on with one of the many collegiate leagues through the Northeast and New England vanish as well. “I was just hoping to get a chance to play again. I never thought back in March and April that there would be a chance for a season with the coronavirus.”
Donahue has been very impressed with the level of competition and the intensity of the games through the Sandlot League season thus far, which includes players from Norton High, Attleboro, and North Attleboro. Seekonk High, Dighton-Rehoboth High and Bishop Feehan are also listed on the rosters of the five teams.
“This is my last season of playing summer ball,” Donahue said. “I may play at Bridgewater State, but probably not,” owing to the rigors of his academic schedule.
Donahue was an outfielder through much of his youth baseball days, becoming an infielder at the middle-school level. “One year, we needed infielders; I switched and never went back,” Donahue said of trading in his outfield glove for an A-2000 infield glove. That glove saw plenty of spheres find their way into its web, resulting in a new model being secured after his sophomore year.
“I’ve always had a pretty good glove,” Donahue said of his defense, being able to utilize sound mechanics, good lateral movement, a strong arm, and an intuition for where the ball will go coming off of the bat.
“It’s reading the batter, getting a good jump on the ball and experience, having good hands,” Donahue added of the responsibilities for a shortstop.
Batting atop the Norton order, and without facing live pitching in either practice or games for nearly a year, stepping into the batter’s box has been a bit of a task. “Now I’m getting back to seeing the ball; it took a while at first to feel comfortable,” Donahue said. “The Sandlot season has gone pretty much as I expected, the competition has been really good.
“Baseball has always been my favorite sport, even as a kid,” Donahue said. He played soccer up until he become a Lancer at Norton High, and then was a year-round baseball player. “I value the friendships that I’ve made; me and my teammates were always close.
“This being my last season, I enjoy being on the field again.”
