Only a select few females wrestle at the high school level in Massachusetts. It requires unique skill and determination to compete in a male-dominated game.
Norton High School junior Kate Connell and Mansfield High School senior Greta Hobbs happen to embody these traits — the former through her judo chops and the latter her work ethic — which has allowed them to become trailblazers in the sport.
“(Wrestling) is different than scoring a goal in soccer with all girls, for example,” Connell said. “You’re breaking records.”
Connell, who weighs 113 pounds and finished 11-13 on the season with nine pins, was the first girl to start for the Lancers varsity team since Lisa Passente in 2006. Connell is also the only female to win a sectional match in school history. She and Norton head coach Pat Coleman credit much of her success to her judo experience. Connell spent four years practicing the martial art before she took up wrestling as a freshman.
“Kate came to wrestling with a judo-karate background, and her signature move is a deadly headlock,” Coleman said. “She has remarkable flexibility and is very difficult to pin. She still has much to learn and, as a junior, is looking forward to an even better season next year.”
“I have an instinct for (wrestling),” Connell said. “I know what to do most of the time. It is mostly about flexibility and instinct, skills that I picked up during my time doing judo.”
Connell has accumulated numerous highlights over her three-year career. But one moment, in particular, stands out to her as the most memorable of them all. Last December, she clinched a team win in the final match of a meet against North Attleboro. Dramatically, Connell pinned Abe Guir with 20 seconds remaining to come up with the victory.
“It was kind of like a movie,” Connell said. “The stands were going crazy —everyone was cheering. My coach and one of my teammates picked me up, and the whole team formed a huddle around me.”
Despite all of her successes on the mat, after she finishes high school in spring 2023, Connell is unsure what her future in wrestling will hold. She’s wavering between joining the military or attending college.
“I haven’t really looked into colleges yet,” Connell said. “I’m most likely going to the military after high school, but if I do go to college, I want to wrestle.”
Greta Hobbs
As aforementioned, Connell isn’t the only local female wrestler. Mansfield senior Greta Hobbs (118 pounds) has participated in the sport since the spring of her sophomore year. She fell in love with it at a young age after watching her older brother, Carter Hobbs, wrestle back when he was in high school.
“The more I watched him and got to know (wrestling), the more I wanted to be a part of it,” Hobbs said.
In a male-dominated sport, Hobbs often faces opponents who are larger than she is (she’s wrestled 28 varsity boys in her career). But she more than compensates for that with her tenacious work ethic. Mansfield coach Eric Farley gushed about Hobbs’ drive.
“Greta has been and is a vital component of our team,” Farley said. “She is an unbelievably hard worker. She’s not going to give in, no matter if she’s tired or in pain. I’ve never heard a complaint out of her. I wish every wrestler had her attitude. It would make my job easier.”
“The majority of my matches are against guys,” Hobbs said. “You feel like you’re at a disadvantage when you’re on the mat. So I have to work harder on skill to outperform the guys.”
Hobbs reciprocated the praise to Farley, acknowledging that he acquainted her with the fundamentals of wrestling when she started competing less than two years ago.
“My coach works with me during the season and offseason,” Hobbs said. “He’s been really helpful and has taught me almost everything I know.”
Hobbs will continue her wrestling career following graduation in the spring. She has committed to Western New England University, a Division III wrestling program. There was a point when Hobbs wasn’t sure she would get an opportunity at the college level.
“Originally, I didn’t think I would be able to wrestle in college,” Hobbs said. “But when I wrote my college essay, it was all about wrestling. Then the Western New England coach called me and offered me a spot on the team.”
“She’s going on to college, and I’m incredibly proud of her,” Farley said. “The fact that she’s new to this sport and already has such motivation and drive is awesome.”
The hope is that Connell and Hobbs inspire young girls to follow in their footsteps and wrestle.
“I’d tell (an aspiring female wrestler), it stinks when you lose,” Connell said. “But when you win, it’s great. It’s a great feeling. It makes it all worth it in the end.”