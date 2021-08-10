MANSFIELD — Norton High’s All Tri-Valley League singles players, senior Olivia McConnell and junior Maddie Sutro claimed the Women’s Division title at the 10th annual Mansfield Doubles Tennis Tournament held over the weekend at Memorial Park.
A field of 43 teams participated in five division over the two-day event sponsored by the P arks and Recreation Dept. of Mansfield.
Mansfield Doubles Tennis Tournament Championship results
Men’s A Division: Sreeram Chakrapani-Rizwan Shamsi (Sharon) def. Doug Lowenstein (Walpole)-Sean Drewniak (Newport), 6-4, 6-4.
Men’s B Division: Ray Wang (Westwood), Sai Reddy (Westwood) def. Pranjal Singh (Mansfield)-Jackson Peters (Mansfield), 3-6, 6-3, 6-0.
Mixed Doubles Division: Peter Smith-Callie Smith (Cranston, R.I.) def. Ma tt Ustas-Danielle Ustas (Norton), 6-2, 6-0.
Women’s Division: Olivia McConnell (Norton)-Maddie Sutro (Norton) def. Chrisse Angelini (Foxboro)-Marisol Rivera (Easton) 6-4, 6-3.
Under 16 Division: Liam Lasbury-Casey (Mansfield)-Troy Lasbury-Casey (Mansfield) def. Amishi Bhardway (Mansfield)-Cole Nieratko (Mansfield) 8-0.
