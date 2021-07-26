Norton High softball star Destiny McGrath, the AIC-bound Tri-Valley League All-Star shortstop, will be one of six area players to participate in the second annual “Shot for Life” home run derby to raise funds for cancer research.
The home run hitting contest will again be held Sept. 4-5 at Austin Prep High in Reading. The baseball derby will be held Sept. 4 with the softball challenge to be held Sept. 5.
McGrath won the contest last season in Reading, clouting 101 homers over a 16-minute span while competing against 16 other high school stars in the state. She will be joined in the derby this time by Lancers’ teammate Reilly Jewett, Attleboro High’s Lauren Eby, North Attleboro High’s Kelly Colleran and Bishop Feehan High’s McKenzie Faherty for the girls’ slugfest.
Bishop Feehan High’s Sean Stephenson, whose brother Zach won the competition in 2020, is the lone area baseball player to be competing.
A three-year starter at shortstop and TVL MVP this season, McGrath smashed eight home runs among her 43 hits this season for coach Wade Lizotte’s Lancers. She hit .597 on the season and drove in 43 runs for the TVL champions, while ranking among the top scholars in her class as a member of the National, English, Science, History and Math Honor societies.
Funds raised will be presented to the Curry Research Lab at Mass. General Hospital. Each of the participants solicits donations from family, friends and community members.
The Boston Red Sox Foundation has donated premium tickets, a VIP tour, batting practice and scoreboard access to the highest fundraiser.
