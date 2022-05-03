BRIDGEWATER — Norton native and Bridgewater State track and field freshman Corey Stalters placed first in the javelin at the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference track and field championship on Saturday.
The Bridgewater State's men's and women's teams both took conference titles, with the men scoring 237 points to clinch its seventh outdoor conference crown and second in a a row. The BSU women clinched their ninth outdoor conference title, and first since 2015, scoring 276.5 points.
Stalter's finish at the championship broke his own BSU record of 205 feet, three inches. His toss on Saturday was measured at 207 feet, four inches, more than two feet better than his previous mark at the Jerry Gravel Classic on April 16.
Stalters is ranked fifth in the country in NCAA Division 3 and the top javelin thrower in Division 3 among all New England schools.
Other area alumni competing for Bridgewater State at the meet included Dighton Rehoboth alumni Kiara Abrantes and Lindsey Golden from Mansfield, both of whom were was part of the Bears' first-place 4x400 team at 4:09.64. Megan Leary of North Attleboro also was in the mix of a relay team that took top billing, running in a first-place 4x800 team that clocked a time of 10:28.74. Katie Abrantes was also the third leg of BSU's first-place 4x100 team as well, helping the group finish with a time of 48.55.
Abrantes, a freshman, also took first in the 400 meter dash, clocking in at 1:00.18 and took second in the 200 meters at :25.99.
Oliver Erickson of Mansfield competed for BSU finished with a top shot put of just under 45 feet for a third-place finish.