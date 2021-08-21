Norton High School wrestling coach Pat Coleman, who was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2017 for his lifetime contributions to the sport, said on June 22 after his Lancers won the MIAA Division 3 South tournament over rival Foxboro, “This is a championship team, but not a team of champions. We don’t have an all-state-quality champ, but we’ve got 14 guys who step on the mat and wrestle tough — and stay off of their backs.”
Nine days later, Coleman could boast that he, in fact, did have a team of champions, after Norton won the third state title in the school’s history with a thrilling 35-30 victory over host Triton Regional High School in Byfield on July 1. The Lancers, under Coleman’s tutelage, also won state crowns in 2012 and 2014 and were runners-up in 2013 and 2016.
Two huge contributors to Norton’s success on the mat came from the same household: 17-year-old twins Nate and Anthony Tripolone, who primarily wrestle at 145 and 152, although Anthony has, on occasion, wrestled in higher weight classes to give the team a better chance at victory.
The twins have seen plenty of each other on other Lancer rosters over the years, as they have wrestled all three of their high school years thus far, play on the Norton football team — Nate is the quarterback and Anthony is one of the running backs — and played a year of varsity lacrosse together.
Traditionally, wrestling is a winter sport while lacrosse is played in the spring, but because of coronavirus, wrestling was bumped to the spring in direct competition with the lacrosse season, but the twins made the seemingly wise decision to return to the wrestling program, and it obviously paid dividends.
“For me it wasn’t that hard a decision (to wrestle instead of play lacrosse),” Nate said. “Sophomore year I thought I had a good season (wrestling); I had changed my stance in the offseason, so I thought it would be better to wrestle.”
Adds Anthony, “It really wasn’t a tough choice, because Nate and I are better wrestlers than we are at lacrosse.”
Both boys have lived in Norton their whole lives, and sports have been a big part of their lives from a young age.
“I played football the most (growing up), Pop Warner in seventh grade, and soccer was my second love,” Nate recalled, “and in middle school we started wrestling.”
Not surprisingly, the twins challenged each other from the outset. “Yeah, we were a little competitive,” Anthony said. “We would always try to see who could run the fastest, do it the best, we were just always competitive.”
Coleman got his first glimpse of the twins and their interest in wrestling during the fall of their freshman years, although initially, not surprisingly, it was tough for the veteran coach to distinguish which was which.
“For one thing, they looked so similar it was hard to tell them apart,” Coleman recalls. “They finally got different haircuts, or sneakers, but initially you could tell from their body development that they were lean strong kids, very agile, good balance.
“I was perhaps most impressed by their endurance,” Coleman said. “They both have 20-gallon tanks, they don’t run out of gas, they work overtime, and that’s a great asset and attribute to have that kind of endurance.”
“They were part of the program, they wrestled as freshmen,” Coleman said. “They were back-up wrestlers, part of the wrestle-off system as jayvees, and they broke into the varsity lineup as sophomores, and both became outstanding varsity wrestlers this season.
“They are pretty much the same size and weight, which is a bit of a challenge (for a coach),” Coleman added, “since they can’t wrestle in same weight class, so Nate was at 145, and Anthony at 152 (or 160), even though he was well under that weight class.”
One might think that twins who live and train together might develop similar styles on the mat, and according to Coleman, that is indeed the case.
“They do (wrestle similarly), they’re both very point-productive,” Coleman said. “I mean, they (both) get a lot of takedowns, reversals, turn them to their backs, and their matches are usually high-scoring events. They had to work on the pressure to not give up points — that’s part of a learning experience and the coaching. Along with my great assistant coach, Jeff Francis, we tried to individualize their strategies to benefit their basic potential. Each of them has slightly different moves, but both are very exciting to watch. They can go from any position and take you to your back, fireman’s carries, all kinds of good skills.
“In their case, for their mutual benefit, they practiced together, drilling, scrimmaging, and were a darned even match-up,” Coleman said. “In the past, we had wrestle-offs, but going into this season, it was important to separate them, for each to be starters. Each week they might switch positions, strategically, but they never had any complaint about it.
“They’re good team players, a pleasure to coach,” Coleman added. “They’re athletic, smart, disciplined, hard-working — I can’t do much better than these two guys. I’m very happy to have them in the lineup.”
Both Tripolones got off to slow starts in their junior season this past spring, but quickly turned things around. Anthony opened up his season with a loss, then reeled off victories in nine of his next 10 matches, including four pins. Meanwhile, Nate dropped his first three matches of the season against “tough competition,” according to his coach, then rebounded by winning seven of eight the remainder of the way, all seven by pins, and capped off his season with a pin in the state finals.
“Nate didn’t get discouraged,” Coleman said. “He kept his head high, and worked on what he needed to.”
The road to a state championship season, with a record of 9-1-1, didn’t come without its share of inconveniences and hardships along the way.
“We had a couple of practices outdoors at the start of the spring season,” Coleman recalled, “because the athletic director said that the wrestling room was too confined, and we had to keep social distance between the groups.
“Because there were a lot of limitations and groups, the best thing was to go outside,” Coleman said. “We put them on the grass, which was all lumpy and bumpy, and then the mats got red-hot when the sun came out, so we wound up practicing in the main gym, working around the boys’ volleyball schedule.”
The season-long series of disruptions and acclimation culminated in the state-championship tournament held on the North Shore, which not only was scheduled for 10 a.m., but, unbeknownst to the Lancers, would be staged outside, on a football field under humid conditions that caused the mats to become slick.
“Honestly, I wasn’t very happy that it was scheduled for 10 a.m. on a Thursday,” Coleman said. “This team has responded very well to a loyal, loud crowd and fan base, and on Thursday morning a lot of people had to go to work. Meanwhile, we had to get up at the crack of dawn, check weight, and we arrived at 9 a.m. I had hoped for an evening event, but they were the host team, so they got to decide, but we were fortunately able to take care of business.
“We knew they had done it outdoors previously,” Coleman added. “But we didn’t get word several days in advance. And when we arrived and saw the set-up outdoors, we had to shift our mental gears. We like to say, we’re going to improvise, adapt and overcome, and our guys did a good job with that.
“It was a very different atmosphere to be competing in, and we managed to overcome in that regard, and we’re very proud of the team, especially with the crazy spring COVID wrestling season. There were times during the season, we suffered injuries, had to change lineups, but we’d remind them of that credo, and look for that ‘next-man up mentality.’
“I give the kids a lot of credit,” Coleman said. “I have another expression that helped to carry us: Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity. The twins provided real good leadership in the room, along with the senior captains.
“I think they had goals in mind; one goal was to win Tri-Valley league, finish undefeated, and while we didn’t finish unbeaten — we lost to New Bedford in a very close match — that didn’t affect our league finish, and then we got the go-ahead for the postseason. We set new goals, and fulfilled all of them, and we also, for the sixth straight season, qualified for the MIAA Academic Gold-Medal Excellence Award, which is awarded to any team that finishes with a 3.0 or higher GPA; we had 3.21, which is one of the best we’ve ever had.”
Virus changed training schedule
Coronavirus obviously altered the twins’ training schedule for all of their sports, but certainly none more so than wrestling, but they were committed to the grueling regimen that ultimately led them to being members of a state-championship team.
That included working with Robbie Leroux, the former Bridgewater-Raynham standout and New England wrestling champion, who mentored the twins during the offseason.
“(Leroux) worked very closely with the Tripolones,” Coleman said. “He really helped to develop them, and consequently they were among the best-skilled wrestlers in the room this year.”
“So I think we met (Leroux) freshman year,” Nate recalls. “He came to a practice, and he was really interesting, so after sophomore year he wanted to work with us during the summer. He came to our dad’s house, where we have a wrestling mat in his basement, and he worked with us on different shots and takedowns, and helped us out a lot.”
“Seventy-five percent of the time I’d call upon (the twins) to demonstrate the skills, techniques of takedowns, etc., and they became great leaders by example,” Coleman said. “They’re not very vocal, but they’re always on the money in practices, willing and capable of demonstrating technique to the other kids on the team, and that was a great asset to have that on the team.”
Coleman added, “The two of them, they get pretty lively with one another; with that twin rivalry going, in practice they sometimes get heated with one another.
“But that’s good, because fiery is part of what makes wrestling — mental and physical toughness comes from repetition and drilling, and we do a lot of that.”
Anthony confirms the good-natured battles in practice.
“Yeah, we don’t really want to hurt each other,” he said. “We just want to push each other to be the hardest we can, so when we wrestle other people, it’s less of a competition; we see what they do, because we go hard at practice.”
With their senior years lurking right around the corner, and hopefully a full-fledged return to normalcy academically and athletically, the Tripolones are gearing up for their return to sports.
“We’re preparing mostly for football right now,” Anthony said. “But Nate and I are still doing some wrestling over the weekends, so we’ll be ready when it comes around.”
Also on the horizon are college plans for the boys, and neither would be averse to attending the same school as the other.
“I wouldn’t mind going to the same college,” said Anthony. “Splitting up wouldn’t be too bad, but we would miss each other, because we’ve been together a long time.
Adds Nate, “If it comes to us splitting up, it would be sad, but if it’s for the best, then we will, but it would be nice to stay in the same college.”
Meanwhile, Coach Coleman knows that football will keep the boys in shape this fall, and will likely prepare them well for the opportunity to defend the Lancers’ state championship on the mat.
“They’ll be strong and they’ll be competing, and that’s one of the important things in terms of preparation, is to compete, and it doesn’t just have to be in wrestling,” Coleman said. “Football will be great for them, because it’s exciting and fun, and rough-and-tumble, like wrestling; they’ll be ready and raring to go. Kind of like riding a bike, they’ll get back into the rhythm of things, and I have no doubt they’ll be just fine.”
