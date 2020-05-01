Zoe Duran may have seemed like the least likely of student-athletes at Norton High School to undergo Tommy John surgery.
She doesn’t throw a baseball for Lancer coach Mike Brown, nor a softball for Lancer coach Wade Lizotte.
But in the past two years, Duran has undergone surgery not once, but twice on her left elbow to correct damage from a fall off of gymnastics apparatus prior to her freshman year at Norton High.
And that was only after she suffered a broken orbital bone, falling to the floor after performing a Yurchenko vaulting maneuver, named for Russian Natalia Yurchenko who first performed the move in the early 1980s. According to MasterClass.com, it “begins with a roundoff entry onto the springboard and is followed by a back handspring onto the vaulting table and a flip off the table.”
Duran has become a gymnast of merit for Norton coach Deb Reidy and with the O’Leary’s Gymnastics Academy program, competing on the balance beam and in floor exercise.
And she’s competed most recently using only one arm.
“Because I wanted to do gymnastics, having surgery was what I had to do,” Duran said about undergoing Tommy John surgery. “Because of all of my coaches, my teammates, that’s why I’m doing gymnastics again. It was no-brainer of a decision for me.”
In 2014, Duran began competing in the O’Leary’s program as a Level 7 gymnast. A season later, in October 2016, she suffered the first of three performance-altering injuries while competing as a Level 8 gymnast. (Levels, which range from one to 10, the highest level, are averaged scores from club meets, the elite level of gymnastics competition.)
Duran was completing a vaulting routine, was unable to block her body, but still made an effort to execute a flip. Her spotter recognized a potential catastrophe, Duran possibly landing on her neck and caught her in mid-air. Both tumbled to the mat, but not before Duran’s knee smashed her own face, the orbital bone below her eye being fractured.
“So I had surgery for the first time,” Duran recalled. “It was really weird because it was the first time that I had ever really been injured. That was kind of scary. The doctors said that I needed surgery because my eye could have fallen back inside my head, that bone keeps it in place.
“They said that it usually happens with baseball pitchers or catchers,” Duran said of her fractured face, wounded by her knee instead of a line drive off of a bat hitting a pitcher or foul tip hitting the catcher’s mask.
“I’d be at practice sitting there and watching the other girls and not training or competing,” Duran said, who wore a clear eye patch while recuperating. “My vision was fine. I was a part of the team and kept going to practice and getting the support of the other girls. That showed me how much I wanted to get back out there, how much I loved gymnastics.”
Undeterred, Duran worked up to becoming a Level 9 gymnast as an eighth grader. However, during the summer of 2018, four days into summer vacation, she was executing an “overshoot” routine on the bars and landed, rather unorthodoxly, on her left elbow.
“We were starting to do new skills, I was doing a drill that I had one multiple times and for some reason, I had way too much power,” Duran said. “I felt my arm snap, it popped.”
The initial diagnosis was a fractured elbow, the joint being placed in a supportive cast. But something wasn’t right. The pain persisted, her mobility never fully improved.
“I was in a lot of pain, but I was in a lot of shock, too,” Duran said of her elbow injury.
She was plenty annoyed by the injury, too, because one of her best gymnastic friends, North Attleboro High School’s Kaleigh DeMarco, was there as was Oliver Ames High School’s Ashlyn Latham.
“It was her (Ashlyn’s) first day there (at O’Leary’s), I was the only person that she knew. We joke about it now that if I fall I want you to be there,” Duran said. “She came over and tried to help me calm down.
“I didn’t process what was happening until my mom got there to bring me to the hospital. I kept thinking to myself that I can’t be out again (after orbital bone surgery). I was also thinking about Ashlyn (Latham), on her first day there, I left her there alone!”
After several weeks of having her elbow immobilized, “They had taken me out of a cast to get my mobility back, but I was still having pain, it wasn’t going away,” Duran said.
A second opinion was sought from noted sports orthopedic surgeon Dr. Luke Oh of Foxboro, a staff member at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. Dr. Oh is also the medical director for the Futures Collegiate Baseball League and a member of the medical staff, serving as a consultant for the New England Revolution, New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins and Harvard University.
But, Duran was a novelty for Dr. Oh too, a gymnast who required Tommy John surgery – a true rarity for athletic injuries of her sort and not a member of the Red Sox baseball family.
In October 2018, Dr. Oh performed Tommy John surgery on Duran, repositioning two nerves.
Duran then underwent extensive physical therapy at Marathon Sports in Easton and, fortunately, her therapist was none other than Amanda Augusto, the gymnastics coach at Oliver Ames High, who designed a post Tommy John surgery program for her with gymnastics in mind, not baseball.
Unfortunately, Duran still was having elbow pain and Dr. Oh sought out further medical consultation and opinion from Dr. Matthew Liebman of the Newton Wellesley Hospital, a specialist in nerve damage.
So once again, in September 2019, Duran underwent a surgical procedure a week before her birthday, this time with Dr. Liebman repositioning a nerve.
“They realized that the nerve wasn’t right, I was getting a lot of tingling,” Duran said. “I couldn’t feel my hand. They cut the nerve and cut my wrist to de-compress the nerve there, so I wouldn’t have problems.
“My teammates really helped me get through all of those surgeries,” she said. “Usually, Tommy John surgery is a year of recovery. But, I said that’s not happening I’m not a baseball pitcher. I followed all of the instructions that they told me and when I went to PT (physical therapy), they made up a new routine for me – they never had a gymnast with this injury.
“I did a lot of handstands, a lot of weights and bands — it took me a couple of weeks to feel fine again. They just wanted my left arm to get stronger again and my mobility before I put pressure on it. I was constantly at the gym, doing what I could. I started doing it one-armed!” she said.
The 5-foot-5 Lancer sophomore overcame the two elbow surgeries and still gained All Tri-Valley League acclaim in representing Norton High during her freshman and sophomore years. She took fourth place at the MIAA State Meet in floor exercises (9.275). Physically unable to compete in all four events and all- around competition, Duran still qualified for the MIAA State Meet on the balance beam with a season average of 9.0125.
Even with limited performance capacity, “she was spectacular,” said Reidy, the Norton High coach.
A Level 9 competitor at the O’Leary’s School of Gymnastics, Duran had qualified for the Senior National Meet in Florida and was a member of Team Massachusetts for the New England Meet, both of which have been canceled due to coronavirus. At the TVL Meet, Duran won the floor exercise competition (9.3) and took fourth on balance beam.
Duran began her gymnastics career as a toddler in 2005, recalled her mother Margaret. Immediately, her instructors noticed her agility and strength and prodded her to enroll at the Arnold School of Gymnastics in Mansfield, under the tutelage of Hornet head coach Nikki Luongo.
“I tried soccer and I tried a whole lot of other sports, but I was never really coordinated,” Duran said. “I was pretty clumsy; I didn’t have good hand-eye co-ordination at all.
“My parents told me that I was always trying to climb on trees and they saw that I was strong and that’s probably why they put me in gymnastics,” she said. “I fell in love with it.”
There at Arnold’s, Duran’s gymnastics athleticism shined and she joined the “pre-team” program. By the age of seven, Duran was already competing. She remained a member of the Arnold’s Gym family until 2014, rising to the Level 6 category of proficiency.
“Even back then I trained a lot, I had a regular schedule,” Duran said of her acquiring proficiency in vaulting, on the bars, on the balance beam and in floor exercises, climbing the various levels.
At O’Leary’s now, Duran trains under Dustin Medeiros and Amanda Carney.
“I liked gymnastics because there was no one at my school (Foxboro Charter School from first through seventh grade) that really did it,” Duran said. “It was something different. And at Arnold’s, I got to look and watch the older (high school age) girls and what they could do. Alex Hyland was there. I never spoke to her, but it was so cool to watch her. It was insane, I just wanted to do what they were doing, I wanted to be like them.”
(Foxboro’s Alexandra Hyland was a former NCAA All-American at the University of Kentucky.)
Duran routinely inquires of her club and high school teammates’ ideas and routines for optimizing performances. “I really appreciate that, it really encourages me,” she said.
Duran’s preferred event is floor exercise because it’s such a personal individual routine, the moves, the twists, the turns, the music all choreographed to tailor her strengths.
“I actually did dance for five years (at Dance Express in Easton) when I was younger, I always loved to dance with in floor exercises; you get to show off your personality.
“My high school coach (Reidy) also used to be a dancer and she loves to help me. Usually in floor exercises, you change your routine, your music every two years. I’ve had my routine for two years, but I’ve also been injured, so I’m not sure if I will.”
As for the moment, it’s a new daily routine for Duran as a Lancer student-athlete in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I still actually get up early,” Duran said of her new daily routine without heading to Norton High, often venturing out with her dad, Von, for a jog.
At least once a week, Duran, her Lancer and O’Leary’s Academy teammates will gather for a virtual workout and during the week, “we have videos of other things we can do,” those orchestrated by Hyland.
“Our school work gets assigned on Monday, so I try to get it done as soon as possible, like Monday through Wednesday and have Friday as my free day,” Duran said. “It’s not that bad actually, you don’t have to do homework! You do your work and it’s done.”
So Duran competed with one arm, in floor exercises and on the balance beam this past winter and is hoping to have the strength and mobility to compete with two arms.
“I’m still not technically fully back because I haven’t touched the (uneven) bars yet. I haven’t used my arms in a while. I have to put trust in my coaches.
“My surgeons even said it was weird doing the surgery on a girl, on a gymnast – the guys that they usually do it (Tommy John surgery) are usually beefy and have long arms. They weren’t sure what was going to happen with me, they didn’t know whether that they could get me back to fully what I was doing.”
But her love of the sport allows her to persist.
“If I wanted to do gymnastics again, I would have to have the surgery. It was a big decision!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.