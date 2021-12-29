FOXBORO — No pass interceptions. No fumble recoveries. No quarterback sacks. And not a win for the New England Patriots.
“I don’t think we did anything well enough,” Patriots captain and veteran safety Devin McCourty offered as the Buffalo Bills led from start to finish, amassing 428 yards of offense in beating New England 33-21.
“We didn’t get any stops, we didn’t get anything done,” McCourty added as Buffalo QB Josh Allen orchestrated 209 first half yards and 17 points, then 219 second half yards and 16 points.
Allen completed 30 passes for 314 yards and three TDs as Buffalo won its ninth game of the season and took control of the AFC East in handing the Patriots their second successive AFC setback.
“We’ve got to continue to find ways to win football games and move the ball and take advantage of our opportunities and playoff-caliber mindset — that’s what we have,” Allen said. “It’s guys making plays. It really comes down to execution. It’s not about the coaches. It’s about the players who are on the field making sure we’re in the right spots, doing the right things, communicating well. We did that well.”
Buffalo converted six of its 12 third-down situations and held ball possession for nearly 10 minutes longer than New England.
“He has a good feel in the pocket,” Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy said of Allen’s play-making skills, leading Buffalo with 64 rushing yards while directing the Bills to points on three of their four second-half scoring drives.
“He did a good job of evading the rush, making the right decisions throwing the ball, extending plays,” Van Noy added of Allen. “We have to eliminate those play after play, we have to get them off-track. They did a good job of staying on track (no turnovers, only two offensive penalties). A couple of those 50-50 balls, we need to come up with. We can’t point a finger. It was difficult getting them off the field.”
Buffalo made it routine — time-consuming, long-yardage drives.
Buffalo used 13 plays, covering 61 yards and 6:57 of the clock to get on the scoreboard in the first quarter.
The Bills used 10 plays, covering 68 yards to regain the lead on a second-quarter field goal.
Buffalo used 14 plays, taking the first 5:58 of the second half off of the clock, on its first series of the second half to net three more points and a 20-7 lead.
Then in the fourth quarter, Buffalo executed a nine-play, 66-yard drive, taking five minutes off the clock for a 26-14 lead.
And that trend continued as the Bills executed a 10-play, 75-yard drive, having the ball for four-plus minutes in scoring their fourth TD.
“We just didn’t perform well enough to really have a good chance to win the game,” coach Bill Belichick said. “They made more plays than we did. Give them credit. Buffalo receivers played well, they threw the ball well, they ran after the catch well, did a better job than we did, that’s for sure.”
Allen completed passes to eight different Bills, with WR Isaiah McKenzie catching 11 of the 12 balls thrown his way by Allen for 125 yards, while WR Stefon Diggs grabbed seven balls for 85 yards.
““When we need to make a play, we’re not making those plays – those plays change the game,” McCourty said. “Starting slow, playing from behind — I don’t think we did anything well enough. It’s overall, everybody playing a little better, units playing better.
“We didn’t get any stops and give our offense field position,” McCourty said, as Buffalo was not being forced to punt once in the game.
“It hasn’t been good. Early in the season (after a 2-4 start), we talked about a lot of football left. We’re guaranteed two more games and that’s it. It comes down to winning two games, I don’t know how or what it’s going to look like. We’ve got to find a way to win. If we don’t have that mentality, this season won’t end the way that we want.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.