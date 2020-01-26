PROVIDENCE — There’s no question: “We’ve struggled putting the ball in the basket,” Providence College basketball coach Ed Cooley said of his Friars.
“When you’re not scoring points on offense, it puts pressure on your defense,” Cooley added of his team, which continues to have some of the worst shooting numbers in the Big East Conference — ranking dead last in field-goal percentage (.405), No. 8 in 3-point shooting (.322) and No. 8 in free-throw shooting (.675). It’s no wonder that PC ranks No. 9 in scoring (71.3) as well.
“We have to be able to make some shots,” Cooley said of his Friars (11-10), who suffered their third straight setback in being beaten by No. 9-ranked Villanova before a sold-out Dunkin Donuts Center and nationally televised audience, 64-60.
“We’re here to do a job, we’re playing for our lives,” Cooley added, noting that the Friars rank outside of the top 68 Division I teams nationally (the field for the NCAA Tournament), and currently sit at No. 72 in the Pomeroy-Kenpom ratings, which assess strength of schedule, wins, points, etc.
“There’s still a lot that can happen in the league,” Cooley said of the remaining six weeks and eight Big East games on the schedule. “At some point we have to be able to win these games.” PC is 5-7 in games decided by 10 points or fewer this season.
“This has been a very taxing year,” Cooley added. “It’s not like we’re not getting the energy, not like we’re not putting in the effort. In practice, they’re (shots) going down. What’s hurting us has been our offensive efficiency.”
PC has had some horrid shooting exhibitions of late. Against Seton Hall, PC took 19 more shots than the Pirates, but shot 36 percent from the floor in the game and was 0-for-8 from 3-point range in the second half.
Against Creighton, PC took 12 more shots than the Bluejays, but shot just 39 percent in the game, including 6-for-17 from 3-point range in the first half.
Against St. John’s, the Friars shot just 36 percent from the floor (12-for-36 during the first half) and went 1-for-7 on 3-pointers during the second half.
“We have a tough time making open, uncontested shots — it’s been disturbing,” Cooley sighed. “We had opportunity after opportunity, the game was right there to be had,” he said of the Villanova contest.
PC took 15 more shots than Butler, but shot just 32 percent, making just two of 13 3-pointers in the first half.
After scoring 54 first-half points and shooting 65 percent in the first half against Georgetown, the Friars went 8-for-21 in the second half from the floor (38 percent).
Against Villanova, the Friars hit just 13 of 33 shots in the first half, including 3-for-13 from 3-point range, and got points out of only five of their first 20 possessions in the game.
During the second half, PC shot just 23 percent and went 0-for-10 from 3-point range.
“We have to change something in practice to simulate more (game situations),” Cooley said. “These games come down to the wire. We work a lot of different things in practice, a lot of different situations. But the ball has to find its way into the basket.”
After taking their first and only lead at 49-48 on a tip-in by Nate Watson, finishing off a streak of 11 straight points (including five from the free-throw line by Luwane Pipkins), the Friars then netted just three points from their next eight possessions.
“My team is a good team; our record isn’t indicating it with the work, the effort that we’re putting in,” Cooley added. “For whatever reason, offensively, this has been a very difficult year for us. We haven’t been able to put the ball in the basket.”
