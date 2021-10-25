FOXBORO — Hunter Henry fit seamlessly into the locker room of the Patriots when he arrived from the San Diego Chargers as an offseason free agent acquisition.
And the veteran tight end is becoming more of a fit into the offense of the Patriots, with two catches for 23 yards, one of them being a touchdown, in New England’s 54-13 rout of the New York Jets Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
His one-handed grab of a Mac Jones pass in the back of the end zone with 27 seconds remaining in the first half marked the fourth consecutive game that Henry has clutched a six-point pass.
According to Bill Belichick, Henry’s contributions are more than his reception and yardage totals.
“It’s little things like that that Hunter does that are really kind of, they’re little things that become big things,” Belichick said Monday. “He’s a really smart player, a very instinctive player.
“We ran the screen pass to Jonnu (Smith) and he’s (Henry) running the ‘over route’ and took some coverage over there with him,” Belichick added. “That’s the kind of thing that Hunter does. He attracts some attention, made a great catch on the touchdown pass.
“He’s been a really good addition to our team and has helped us in a lot of ways; running game, passing game, as I said, on the kickoff returns. He’s a good, smart, tough, dependable player.”
Henry, who will face his former Los Angeles Charger teammates Sunday. has caught a pass in all seven games for the Patriots this season, having 24 overall for 264 yards. He has a season-best six grabs for a season-best 75 yards against Houston.
“I think we’re coming together as an offense,” Henry said. “That’s something that’s big. Obviously scoring 54 points, you can tell we’re kind of coming together as an offense as a whole, being very complementary.
“Early on (against the Jets), we were super complementary running the ball, passing the ball, and it just makes things easier and takes a lot of pressure off,” Henry added. “The defense did a good job of putting us in position too with short fields and we were able to execute and jump out to a quick lead.”
The 6-foot-5 Henry was a second-round draft pick by the Chargers in 2016 out of Arkansas. Over four seasons with the Chargers, Henry caught 220 passes for 2,586 yards with 25 TDs, averaging nearly 12 yards per catch.
“I think it’s just continuing repetition,” Henry said of the chemistry between Jones and fellow free agent tight end Jonnu Smith. “You can’t take it for granted the reps, the practice reps.
“That trust, that chemistry, all that stuff has got to continue to build and then game reps are huge too. I think he realizes he can trust me. I’m going to be in the right spot when he is ready to throw it. That’s just going to continue to build.”
Henry has been in the NFL for five seasons and recognizes how hard it is to assimilate the playbook and the speed of the game, especially for Jones being a rookie quarterback in a pressure-packed position.
“He’s very locked in mentally, I think that’s a big thing and he’s ready to go on every snap,” Henry said of Jones. “Making checks, doing different things, making the right reads, that’s huge. He’s been getting beat up too, getting sacked and taking hits. I think you can see the continuous rise of improvement every single week.”
Henry had a three-game TD streak as a Charger during his rookie year in 2016. He had already moved into rarefied air by tying Rob Gronkowski’s four-TD streak during the 2013 season.
“He’s a pretty experienced player,” Belichick said of Henry’s contributions. “That goes all the way back to high school there at Arkansas, Pulaski Academy, playing for Coach (Kevin) Kelley, and then playing for Bret ([Bielema) at Arkansas, and then his experience with the Chargers being with an experienced quarterback out there with (Phil) Rivers.
“He does some things, I don’t want to say on his own, but just instinctively does the right thing,” Belichick continued. “You put him in a play, he’s the guy that makes it work just by knowing what to do, being patient, using his route technique, winning his leverage. When he doesn’t have the leverage, figuring out how to slip the defender to get to where he needs to go.
“He knows when he’s covered, how to drag another guy into covering him, kind of taking two-for-one to open it up for somebody else. He does a lot of little things, subtle things, really, really well.
“He’s been a really good addition to our team and gives us a lot of versatility. He’s a guy that has really stepped up and has given us a lot of production at that position.”
Henry noted that the Patriots’ being able to produce on the ground for 148 of their 551 yards against the Jets along with having 11 different players catch as pass with eight have at least one 20-yard gain against New York, shows their potential.
“Being very complementary, that’s the biggest thing — it takes a lot of pressure off when we’re able to run the ball,” Henry said of Damien Harris’ second straight 100-yard rushing game, having 106 against the Jets. “We’re built (with two tight ends) to run the ball, we need to run the ball. There have been some games where we weren’t successful and it was hard to move the ball.
“I think kind of getting the O-line back together, us communicating with the O-line, it’s been good to have a lot of those guys back.”
