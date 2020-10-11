PAWTUCKET — There was often a consensus of opinion that the Boston Red Sox were riddling their minor-league system of potential major-league prospects to play competitive baseball and compete for a World Series this season.
With the exodus of Dave Dombrowski as Director of Baseball Operations by the team last season, the pipeline of prospects infused through and into the system could very well impact the future performances by Boston.
“In the past, we got rid of our young talent to help the major-league team,” Pawtucket Red Sox coach Billy McMillon said at the close of the “taxi squad” training series held by Boston at McCoy Stadium. There the Red Sox of the future hoped that the daily instruction and regimen, even if it were minus the day-to-day rigors of AAA, AA or Class A competition, would promote the pipeline of players from within the system – rather than reaching out to another organization in a trade.
“It always takes a little extra time to build back up,” McMillon said of strengthening the rosters of the Red Sox’ minor-league affiliates. “It looks very promising right now. Some of the returns that we got back in trades, off-season acquisitions, it’s going to raise the level of the minor leagues.
“We saw some guys develop and get better. There’s reason for optimism based on who we saw at the alternate camp. There’s encouraging news where the cupboard is getting full again.”
A pair of infielders, Hudson Potts, obtained in a trade with San Diego, and Jeter Downs, obtained in a trade with the Dodgers, are intriguing prospects on the Red Sox’ depth chart. And a pair of outfielders, Jeisson Rosario, obtained in a trade with San Diego, and Jarren Duran, a former seventh-round draft pick in 2018, raised some eyebrows.
And then there is Triston Casas, a 2018 first-round draft pick and a corner infielder who may be major league-ready more than anyone. “I liked how intelligent he is at the plate,” McMillon said. “His discipline at the plate was incredible. His approach was a little bit different than what you see with some of the guys. He wasn’t afraid to hit the ball the other way. He held his own, facing AAA and four-A (major-league) pitching. He definitely has an idea at the plate.”
Describing the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Potts, “You look at him physically, his body type and he reminds me of Will Middlebrooks,” McMillon said of his potential as a corner infielder. “He’s a big, strong kid. I like him, it’ll be interesting to see where we slot him (at the AA or AAA level).”
Downs could be projected as a future second baseman, but he also has tools as a shortstop. “I’m hopeful that the track record he’s shown offensively meshes with the strides he’s made defensively,” McMillon said. “His track record of offensive performances indicates that at 7:05, when the lights are on, he shows up at the plate. I think that if that happens, you’ve got a pretty good player; he will more than hold his own, I see a tremendous upside.”
The outfielders, Duran and Rosario, just need game experience, according to McMillon. “He (Duran) had an unbelievable offensive camp,” McMillon said of Duran, more of a true centerfielder. “He’s a very interesting guy. We did some things working on (his) footwork and routes to balls. I think he continues to get better in the outfield and as that continues, that’s going to help clear the path for him.
“I’m not sure where we might start him. He stole a ton of bases, hit a lot of home runs, he impacted the baseball hard day in and day out. The question is, can he do that consistently? He would have a tremendous amount of upside.”
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Rosario, a southpaw-throwing and -hitting outfielder, is a very intriguing piece of the Red Sox puzzle. “I like his aggressiveness, it’ll be interesting to see how he develops,” McMillon said. “He’s very good defensively, he’s very smooth out there. At the plate, I’d look around and he’d have two hits on the day — he hits the ball all over the place, and he seems like he’s a fairly aggressive runner. Rosario is kind of a sneaky-good player.”
McMillon firmly believes that Boston is better as an organization by the products in the system, pre-2020 and post-2020.
“I think what the organization should or would do was think where the organization was, where we’re thinking about where we were starting those guys last year, and thinking about them jumping another level,” McMillon.
“We had a group of guys who made the right decisions,” McMillon said of the daily pandemic protocol. “We would touch base regularly, we were in constant contact, particularly when there was a player move,” he said of his interactions with the Boston brass.
“The situation was unique in that our player pool was limited,” McMillon added. “Granted, it wasn’t the rigors of a regular season with travel, day-night games. I don’t know if there were anything different that we could have done — we did all we could.
“These guys, I think, are trending in the right direction. Everybody that was there did something to improve what they brought in. It was a treat that we had young guys there, to see what it was like against upper-level competition.”
