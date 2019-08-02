PAWTUCKET — The road back to the majors took an unexpected turn for Chris Owings this season, leading him to the Pawtucket Red Sox and McCoy Stadium.
Owings, a former first-round draft pick by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2009 as the 41st player taken overall, is a veteran of 620 major league games. However, his bat went silent through the first 40 games of this season with Kansas City and Owings was sent searching for a new lease on baseball life.
“With my career now, it’s being comfortable, being open-minded,” Owings said Friday at McCoy Stadium where he played left field and batted third for the PawSox, who began a weekend series with Rochester by dropping a 7-2 decision to the Red Wings.
Pawtucket leadoff batter Gorkys Hernandez had two hits for his 21st multi-hit game of the season, his sixth in the past seven games, but the PawSox finished with only six hits total.
The Boston Red Sox came to Owings’ rescue and he helped resurrect his career recently with his bat, being named the International League Player of the Week.
The 28-year-old Owings has a career .242 batting average in the majors with a .285 OBP and a .368 slugging rate.
“it’s been a tough season early on, but I put in a lot of hard work,” Owings said of altering his swing. “Just trying to get my feet underneath me. It’s been a combination of mechanical things and keeping it simple.
“It’s more of a case of me understanding my swing and being on time, letting the ball get to me, being patient. And I’ve done a good job of using the whole field.”
Owings played in 106 games with the Diamondbacks last season before the Kansas City Royals gave him a $3 million contract for this season, hoping for a veteran presence in the clubhouse and a utility outfielder-infielder.
The experiment lasted a quarter of the season as Owings hit just .133 in 145 plate appearances and was released. Boston signed him in June for the same reasons that the Royals did.
“The Red Sox were involved with me too (as a free agent),” Owings said. “I was looking for the best opportunity (financially and playing-wise) for me.”
With the PawSox, Owings hit .361 for July with 35 hits in 26 games, while driving in 25 runs. He’s also batting .341 with two outs.
Owings had an 11-game hitting streak in July with 18 hits and 17 RBI. During that span, Owings homered in six straight games, a streak starting July 20 at McCoy Stadium against Charlotte and ending July 26 in Charlotte.
“It’s a lot of hard work, it’s just getting into a rhythm,” he said. “I’ve put up some good numbers lately.”
Owings has been reliable at the PawSox’ plate, batting .328 in 36 games with a .584 slugging mark, and in the field, where he has committed just one error in 145 chances while playing 18 games at shortstop, eight at second base, five at third base and six in the outfield.
“During 2016, ’17 and ’18, I played a ton of outfield,” Owings noted. “Last year, I played more outfield than infield. I’ve gotten really comfortable out there.”
During his MLB career, Owings has played every position except for catching. He even pitched for the Diamondbacks in late innings.
“I can move around, though I came up as a shortstop,” he said. “I can play anywhere.
“Maybe it’s been a blessing in disguise to come here to continue my career. I’m taking it day by day — play hard every day and see what happens.”
Foul balls
PawSox reliever Domingo Tapia yielded five runs on five hits in the eighth inning as Rochester regained the lead and won the first of the three game series … Josh Ockimey (single) and Cole Sturgeon (double) scored on a Gorkys Hernandez sacrifice fly and a Tzu-Wei Lin infield single, respectively, for the PawSox’ two sixth-inning runs … Boston summoned infielder Marco Hernandez and RHP Josh Smith for the fifth time … “We’ve been getting good hitting and solid pitching,” PawSox manager Billy McMillon said of the PawSox 7-3 road trip record. “Some guys are fighting for big league invites, being placed on the 40-man roster, being invited back next year. There’s a lot at stake” … The PawSox are 11-20 in one-run games, 13-15 in two-run games, 5-5 in extra-inning games.
… The Red Sox traded LHP Jeremy Bleich to Minnesota on July 26 and he was Rochester’s starting pitcher against the PawSox … The PawSox have a free youth clinic Saturday from 2-3:15 … PawSox starter Ted Stankiewicz (5-6) has only one win over his last eight starts with five no-decisions, pitching into the fifth inning or longer six times. Over seven innings, he allowed two runs on six hits, without a walk, while striking out a season-high eight batters … Former Red Sox infielder Eduardo Nunez opted not to report to the PawSox and was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.