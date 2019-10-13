PROVIDENCE — Four games into a new season, Paul Carey can relate to building chemistry and cohesiveness on the ice as captain of the Providence Bruins.
Unable to convert a trio of first-period power plays and four more with back-to-back man advantage opportunities to score in the third period, Providence had its three-game unbeaten streak stopped by the Springfield Falcons 5-2 Sunday at the Dunkin Donuts Center.
“Sometimes it clicks, sometimes it takes a while, we have a lot of young guys, but no doubt, we’re going to find that chemistry,” Carey said.
The 31-year-old Carey is the oldest and most experienced member (over 400 games) on the Providence roster, so it was a natural fit for the Weymouth native to be named captain.
“All these young guys coming in, hockey has been a big part of their lives,” Carey said of developing good habits on and off the ice. “A lot of these guys have goals, so it doesn’t take too much.
“It’s an honor to wear the ‘C.’ There’s been a lot of great players to have worn it here before me and I’m just hoping to fill that sweater.”
Carey can play all three forward spots and is a veteran of six AHL seasons in 350 career games with 107 goals and 136 assists. Carey played in 32 games with Providence last season, totaling 33 points with 22 goals.
Carey is in his second tenure with Providence, having skated at the Dunkin Donuts Center during the 2014-15 season. He was reacquired to provide Providence with leadership, being re-acquired from the Ottawa Senators last season.
“He’s able to relate to younger players, we rely on him a ton, he’s played at every level -- he’s got a nice way of bridging the gap,” Providence coach Jay Leach said of Carey. “We’re a young group. He produces, he relates, we rely on him everywhere. You have to have players that set a standard, being a leader at this level is a challenge.”.”
Carey is currently centering a line with left wing Peter Cehlarik (38 points with 12 goals last season) and 20-year-old Jack Studnicka (Boston’s second round draft pick in 2017), while also working the power play.
Providence outshot Springfield 13-3 in the first period, but went scoreless and never owned a lead. The Falcons took the lead just 68 seconds into the game, added a second period power play goal and third period shorthanded and empty-net goals.
Providence tied the score at 1-1 on a power play, 20 seconds into the second period with Carey on the ice for Cehlarik’s first goal of the season. Anders Bjork’s third goal of the season at 14:47 cut the Falcons’ lead to 4-2.
After killing 15 of their foes first 16 power play chances this season, Providence surrendered the odd-man advantage to Springfield’s Kevin Roy, the former Northeastern University star, at 15:49 of the second period for a Falcon 3-1 lead entering the third period.
A Boston College product, Carey attended Thayer Academy and has played with five NHL organizations — the Bruins, Rangers (60 games during the 2017-18 season), Colorado, Washington and Ottawa, totaling 99 NHL games.
“A lot of stuff doesn’t change, these guys are coachable,” Carey said of the familiar lockerroom and ice surface. “A lot of the older guys in the lockerroom, we’ve done it, we have some wisdom.
“I just want to le by example, show up every day in a quality way and lead.”
