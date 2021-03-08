MARLBORO — Cameron Hughes scored a goal and added an assist while Dan Vladar recorded 21 saves, but the Providence Bruins fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack, 3-2, in overtime on Monday in an AHL game.
It was Hughes’ third multi-point game of the season. After collecting 16 points with six goals last year, Hiughes now has eight points with three goals through 10 games this season.
Providence took a 2-1 lead into the third period. Robert Lantosi scored a goal for the second consecutive game, on a power play and extended his point streak to three games.
Providence oiutshot Hartford by a 40-245 margin and went 5-for-5 on the penalty kill, but converted just one of eight power play chances.
“You quickly accumulate shots,” Providence coach Jay Leach said of the man advantages, including a 5-on-3. “It’s not necessarily that the power play was bad — I actually thought we were pretty clean and generated. We weren’t able to bury (shots).
“I thought it was a fair result. We were a little loose around our net from time to time, we were a little light on pucks. Give Hartford credit for that because they were coming at us and were very physical. They made it hard on our defensemen.”
