PROVIDENCE -- Two members of the Providence Bruins hockey team have been named as American Hockey League Atlantic Division All-Stars, forward Vinni Lettieri and goalie Brandon Bussi.
The pair will play in the AHL All Star Classic Feb. 5-6 in Laval, Quebec.
The 27-year old Lettieri has scored 12 goals and totaled 28 points through 33 games this season for Providence. The Excelsior, M.N. native leads the Bruins with seven power play goals.
The 24-year old Bussi has posted an AHL best .934 save percentage. The Sound Beach, N.Y. native has 11 wins on the season in 16 appearances with a 2.17 goals against mark.