HARTFORD, Conn. — Samuel Asselin recorded his first career hat trick with two power play goals and Dan Vladar made 28 saves in goal as the Providence Bruins defeated the Hartford Wolf Pack, 4-2, on Tuesday,
The win was Providence’s third straight win over Hartford this season as the P-Bruins (6-2) went 2-for-5 on the power play and 5-for-6 on the penalty kill, with Vladar blanking Hartford over the final two periods.
"We changed the (power play) units a little bit, but it’s really execution.," Providence coach Jay Leach said. "We had to reset and establish the fact that we want to get the puck to the net."
Asselin, a 22-year-old center from Quebec, has recorded six points (three goals, three assists) in his last four games. Defenseman Brady Lyle scored his third goal of the season, the go-ahead goal for Providence in the first period..
"Sammy (Asselin) adds a lot to our group," Leach added. "He can do many things - penalty kill, five-on-five, power play. He always gets to the areas where you need to be to score goals."
The P-Bruins will travel to Marlborough and take on the Bridgeport Sound Tigers on Thursday.
