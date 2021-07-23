PROVIDENCE — The Providence Bruins will return to the Dunkin Donuts Center for all 36 home games of their AHL season.
The P-Bruins will begin their 30th season on Oct. 16 with a celebration of the team’s two consecutive divisional titles. The club will stage a number of fan-friendly theme nights and promotions.
Providence will face 13 different opponents through its 72-game season.
