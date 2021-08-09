PROVIDENCE — The Providence Bruins have once again dipped into the Hockey East ranks to add depth to the defensive line with the signing of former University of Maine Black Bear J.D. Greenway.
An invitee to the Boston Bruins Development Camp, Greenway spent the last two seasons at Maine. During that span, he appeared in 48 games, scoring three goals and adding 12 assists for 15 points.
The 6-foot-5, 212-pound defenseman has also skated on the international stage, appearing in seven games as member of the bronze medal-winning Team USA at the 2016 IIHF Under-18 Men’s Championship.
Greenway inked a two-year AHL contract with the Bruins’ organization.
“ J.D. came to Boston last week with a great attitude and work ethic,” said Providence President John Ferguson.
Providence returns to the Dunkin Donuts Center for a season-opening AHL game against Bridgeport on Oct. 16.
