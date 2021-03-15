MARLBORO — Brady Lyle accounted for three points, while former Boston College Eagle Tommy Cross scored his first two goals of the season in returning to the Providence Bruins lineup in a 5-2 victory over the Hartford Wolfpack Monday in an AHL game.
The win was the third straight for Providence (10-2-1), which has earned points in 10 of its last 11 games.
Goalie Callum Booth, a 6-foot-4 Montreal native signed as a free agent by Boston, recorded his first AHL win, making 36 saves and blanking Hartford over the first two periods.
”He’s (Lyle) has been pretty solid for us in all aspects,” Providence coach Jay Leach said.”We signed him out of junior. I never really saw him and we didn’t have the opportunity to see him in rookie camp like we usually would. He came in really with a blank canvas with our staff, he’s been great.”
Lyle netted a goal and had two assists. Cross, on loan from the Florida Panthers, extended his point streak to four games since rejoining Providence.
”One thing I like about Brady is he’s really hard on the puck,” Leach said. “He obviously has a hard shot, every pass is hard. It’s a pro pass. In battles, he’s able to win pucks. He’s obviously working on certain aspects of his game to transition to professional hockey . We’re able to play him in most situations, which is a lot to say for a young rookie defenseman.”
Robert Lantosi scored a goal and added an assist for his second multi-point game of the season, boosting his totals to nine points (five goals, four assists). in 13 games. Cam Hughes extended his point streak to four games with an assist.
