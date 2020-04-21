FOXBORO — Legendary coach Bill Parcells, defensive lineman Richard Seymour and linebacker Mike Vrabel have been selected as finalists for the New England Patriots Hall of Fame.
Vrabel is a finalist for the fifth straight time (2016-20), while Seymour has been selected a finalist in each of his four years of his Patriots Hall of Fame eligibility (2017-20). Parcells is a finalist for the fourth time after being selected as a finalist in 2011, 2012 and 2014.
The Patriots Hall of Fame was officially formed in 1991 after John Hannah became the first Patriots player to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
With the construction of the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon, which opened in 2008, the Patriots created a new way of honoring their greatest players and preserving their legacies for generations to come.
Enshrinement into the Patriots Hall of Fame is the franchise’s highest honor befitting of the franchise’s greatest players and features 30-foot tall video pylons that display each hall of famer.
Beginning in 2007, fans became part of the hall of fame tradition as active participants in the selection process, able to vote through May 8 on the Patriots website: www.patriots.com/hof.
This year’s inductee will become the 30th person to be enshrined into the Patriots Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will be held at halftime of a regular season game at Gillette Stadium,
Beginning in 2007, the Patriots started a new tradition, inducting at least one player into the team’s hall of fame each year. The Patriots are the only team in the NFL that allows its fans to make the final selection for enshrinement into the franchise’s highest circle of honor.
Parcells was the head coach of the New England Patriots for four seasons (1993-96) and led the team to two playoff berths. After inheriting a team that had finished 14-50 in the previous four years, including an NFL worst 2-14 season in 1992, he brought the clout of a two-time Super Bowl Champion to the Patriots sidelines, infusing instant credibility in 1993.
Parcells was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He is the only coach in NFL history ever to lead four different teams to the playoffs and three different teams to a conference championship game.
Seymour played an important role in delivering six division titles, four conference crowns and three Super Bowl championships to New England. He was named to five straight Pro Bowls with the Patriots (2002-06) and earned three straight first-team All-Pro honors (2003-05). His five Pro Bowl berths are the most by any Patriots defensive lineman since the 1970 NFL merger.
Seymour started in 105 of the 111 games that he played in as a Patriot and was a four-time team co-captain. In 2009, he was voted to the Patriots 50th Anniversary Team and the 2000s All-Decade Team. Seymour has been a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the last two years.
Vrabel is recognized as one of the best free agent signings in team history, coming to New England before the 2001 season following a four-year career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Currently the head coach of the Tennessee Titans, Vrabel had an eight-year career as a Patriot.
Vrabel played a major role in the Patriots dynamic run that included three Super Bowl championships in four years (2001, 2003 and 2004). He exemplified positional versatility during his Patriots tenure by starting at both inside and outside linebacker, regularly lining up on offense in short-yardage and goal-line situations, and continually making valuable contributions on various special teams units.
As a Patriot, he caught eight regular-season passes and two more in the playoffs. All 10 of his receptions were for touchdowns, including touchdown receptions in back-to-back Super Bowl wins over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXVIII and Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX.
