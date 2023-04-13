FOXBORO — A 23-person committee has narrowed down the field to three for the 2023 New England Patriots Hall of Fame, picking Logan Mankins, Bill Parcells and Mike Vrabel as finalists.
All three have been selected by the nomination committee before, with Vrabel marking the seventh straight time as a finalist. Parcells nominated for a fifth time and Mankins nominated for the second time,
A recognizable name and face from the early 2000’s, Vrabel was a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots as a roaming linebacker. Regarded as one of the best free agent signings in franchise history, Vrabel joined the Patriots ahead of the 2001 season after a four-year run in Pittsburgh. He went on to spend the next eight seasons with the Patriots as a versatile linebacker that thrived on special teams. He also occasionally lined up as tight end, finishing his career with 10 catches and 10 touchdowns.
Vrabel’s accolades include Pro Bowl and AP first-team All-Pro honors in 2007, along with his three Super Bowl rings in 2001, 2003 and 2004. He was a member of the Patriots throughout a their NFL record 21 straight win streak and was key for the Patriots in helping set a then-franchise record 14.8 points allowed per game.
Parcells was head coach of the Patriots from 1993 to 1993, leading New England to two playoff berths and to Super Bowl XXXVI in 1996. Parcells’ arrival was the turning point of the franchise’s history, having inherited a team that had finished 14-50 over the prior four seasons and had an NFL-worst 2-14 record in 1992. By the end of his Patriots’ sideline stay, Parcells was 34-34 (2-2 playoffs), and won the NFL Coach of The Year honors in 1994 after ending the season with a seven-game win streak to clinch a playoff berth, the first in eight seasons.
The Patriots came up short under Parcells in their second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history, falling to the Green Bay Packers. He was succeeded by Pete Carroll in 1997.
Mankins, a stalwart offensive lineman who played nine of his 11 seasons in New England, was a three-time team captain, six-time Pro Bowler and earned six all-Pro honors with the Patriots. After playing much of his college career career as a left tackle, Mankins moved to left guard and was an immediate fixture in an offense line that protected the likes of Tom Brady, Matt Cassel and Brian Hoyer. He started 130 regular season and 17 postseason games. With him in the lineup the Patriots lineup the Pats finished in the top-10 for eight of his nine seasons with the team. Following a successful stint with the Patriots, he was selected to the 2000s and 2010s all-decade team, and finished his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015.
The Patriots held their annual nomination committee meeting last Thursday to discuss and vote for this year’s candidates for induction.
Patriots fans are encouraged to vote on who is most deserving of the Hall of Fame. To vote, visit patriots.com/hof with the voting closing on midnight on May 2. The team will announce results for the 2023 Patriots Hall of Fame later that same week.
This year’s inductee joins Dante Scarnecchia, who is being ushered into the hall as the 33rd person to be named. He was named a contributor to the Patriots Hall of Fame by Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. This year’s induction ceremony will be held on the Enel Plaza outside the Patriots Hall of Fame at Gillette Stadium. The outdoor ceremony is free and open to the public and Patriots fans of all ages are welcome and encouraged to attend. The date and time of this year’s ceremony will be announced at a later date.
Since 2007, the Patriots have inducted at least one player into the team’s hall of fame each year. The process involves a panel of media, alumni and staff who collectively nominate the players or head coaches most deserving of induction. After the nominations are made, the committee votes and the top-three tallies become that year’s finalists. The Patriots then give fans the opportunity to vote online to select each year’s inductee. The Patriots are the only team in the NFL that allows its fans to make the final selection for enshrinement into the franchise’s highest individual honor. In addition to the fans annually selecting one of the three finalists, every other year either a contributor or a player who has been retired for at least 25 years is added to the Patriots Hall of Fame.