Parcells, Vrabel, Mankins

FOXBORO — A 23-person committee has narrowed down the field to three for the 2023 New England Patriots Hall of Fame, picking Logan Mankins, Bill Parcells and Mike Vrabel as finalists.

All three have been selected by the nomination committee before, with Vrabel marking the seventh straight time as a finalist. Parcells nominated for a fifth time and Mankins nominated for the second time,