David Pastore, of Stamford, Conn., holds up the Clarence G. Cochrane Memorial Trophy after winning the Massachusetts Open Championship Wednesday at TPC Boston in Norton.

 David Colt photography

NORTON — David Pastore shot a final-round 70 to win his first Massachusetts Open Championship by two strokes Wednesday at TPC Boston.

The 31-year-old pro from Stamford, Conn., clinched a two-stroke victory over fellow Connecticut golfer and three-time Mass. Open champion Jason Thresher, finishing with a three-day total of 12-under-par 204.