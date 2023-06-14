NORTON — David Pastore shot a final-round 70 to win his first Massachusetts Open Championship by two strokes Wednesday at TPC Boston.
The 31-year-old pro from Stamford, Conn., clinched a two-stroke victory over fellow Connecticut golfer and three-time Mass. Open champion Jason Thresher, finishing with a three-day total of 12-under-par 204.
“To be honest, I haven’t been playing great the last few weeks and months, and I really played well this week,” Pastore said. “I’m proud of the way I played. Today wasn’t as low a score as the first two days, but I really I hung in there and made some putts when I needed to with some big up-and-downs.”
Pastore’s two-stroke win was the largest margin of victory since 2017 when Thresher won the title by two strokes at Sacconnesset Golf Club in Falmouth.
Ricky Stimets of Worcester Country Club took Low Amateur honors, finishing with scores of 68 and 69 in the last two rounds to go 7-under total and tie for fifth overall. He beat out TPC Boston member Jack Boulger, of Walpole, who finished tied for seventh in his best finish in a state open.
For most of the final round Wednesday, Pastore held a lead between two to three strokes over Nicholas Pandelena (Atkinson, N.H.), Mike Van Sickle (Wexford, Penn.) and Brad Adamonis (Ponte Verda, Fla.), playing in the group in front.
Owning a three-stroke lead, the pressure mounted on the 16th when Pastore three-putted for bogey on the short but tricky, par-3 16th. Around the same time, Thresher finished with an eagle on the 18th to get to 10-under total and within one of the lead, but Pastore secured a two-putt par on the 17th.
On the 18th hole, Pastore decided to go for the hole in two.
“I felt that was a weak way to play the hole,” said Pastore, who instead pulled driver and then 7-iron from the first cut of rough into the green from about 205 yards. When his final two-putt birdie putt dropped, Pastore pumped his right fist and saluted the gallery as he claimed the $15,000 top prize.
“It’s definitely difficult (to win),” said Pastore, who won the New Hampshire Open in 2017. “I’ve played a few rounds and kind of been in position recently but haven’t closed it off. I couldn’t just show up, that’s why it feels good to get it done and to know where I stood and do what I needed to do on the last hole because a lot of times you don’t do what you want to do.”
Pandelena went bogey-free 3-under through 12 holes but a pair of late bogeys hampered his opportunity to rally, Stimets, who has past pro experience himself, not only earned low amateur honors, he was the best finisher of any Massachusetts golfers. With a new putter in his bag following an even-par 72, Stimets had solid rounds of 68 and 69 to earn a top-five finish.
“It feels fantastic, I played very well all week,” Stimets said. “I wasn’t really out of position and hit a lot of greens all week. The longer the event, the better golfers have a chance to come to the top.”
Plainville’s Jim Renner, who made the cut on Tuesday, struggled with a 78 in the final round to finish tied for 50th at 222 overall.
Next year’s 114th Massachusetts Open will also take place at a first-time site when it is held at Cape Cod’s Willowbend in Mashpee. The low 20 and ties from this year’s Mass Open are exempt into next year’s field.