Norton High’s Mikayler Patch and Foxboro High’s Hannah Blake, representing the Complete Player Basketball Club were named to the All-Tournament Team at the 35th annual Junior National Basketball Championship Tournament.
In the five tournament games played at the Gaylord National Center, Blake averaged 10 points and seven rebounds a game and recorded two double-doubles. Blake had a 14-point, 14-rebound game in a 52-48 loss to New York Bulldogs of Queens, N.Y.
Patch averaged 12 points and six rebounds per game. During the tournament, the Lancer knocked down 10 3-point shots and shot 83% from the charity stripe to lead her team in both categories. Patch delivered a double double (15 points, 11 rebounds) in one-point loss (50-49) to the Utica (N.Y..) Lady Knicks.
Other members of the Complete Player team included Wheeler School (Providence) junior Lily Routhier of North Attleboro and Attleboro High sophomore Ryle Camacho. Another Bombardier, Kayla Goldrick participated as a member of the Ozone team.
The Complete Player team was coached by Attleboro High girls’ basketball assistant Rachel Routhier and Tolman (R.I.) High boys’ basketball assistant Rick Patch.
“The fact that we payed so well in a field of so many amazing teams was incredible,” Routhier said. “That and the fact that we only practiced once or twice before going down there was tough because of everyone’s summer schedules.”
The Complete Player team beat West Philadelphia 60-39 and then lost a 55-52 heartbreaker to the Harrisburg, Pa.-based Shenanigans.
A field of 204 teams participated in the 17-and-under tournament with over 80 NCAA Division I, 50 NCAA Division II and 100 NCAA Division III coaches in attendance.
“The girls played hard, smart and unselfish basketball,” Patch said. “A stat on the week was the fact that we had more assists than turnovers and the difference between the player who took the most shots (52) on our team and the least amount of shots (43) was nine shots.“
