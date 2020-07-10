FOXBORO — It took more than five months, but the New England Revolution are finally in possession of their first victory of the season, and a one-game advantage in the MLS is Back Tournament, thanks to Gustavo Bou.
“It’s tough, knowing what we’ve been through,” said Bou, who netted the second-half match-winner against the Montreal Impact Friday night in the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando, Fla. “We were in quarantine for the past four months. The team has done well in training at home and training here leading up to this. I’m pleased with the performance.”
Bou broke the deadlock in the 56th minute, converting a pass from Carles Gil. For Bou, it was his 10th goal in 17 MLS matches since arriving in New England last July.
“I thought we were at a good level (physically),” Bou said. “It took us a while to get adapted to the climate and Montreal’s rhythm. The whole team played well. We kept defending and attacking.”
The chemistry Bou exercises with Gil proves the value of possessing two internationally acclaimed designated players on the roster.
“I’m fortunate to have great chemistry with him — he knows my game, I know his game,” Bou said. “Carles is truly an excellent player. He’s the type of player that every team wants to have.
“He’s a very good technical player,” Bou added. “We know that at any moment, Carles can set you up for a big goal or a big play. I’m very comfortable with the dynamic I’ve built with Carles.”
The 27-year-old Gil, a native of Spain, recorded 88 touches in the match, competed 54 of his 62 passes and created 12 scoring chances. In 35 MLS appearances, Gil has 15 assists.
“I wouldn’t call Gustavo a playmaker, I would call Carles a playmaker,” Arena said. “I would call Gustavo a goal scorer. But Gustavo can certainly do a little bit of both. He’s an excellent player. He’s getting to understand our coaching staff and our league, how we play, which is probably a little different than he’s used to in his previous years in his professional career in both Argentina and Mexico.
“I think he’s bought into what we do. He’s been a great leader and player. The goal he scored is not surprising, it’s a typical Gustavo goal.”
The Revolution, who opened the season on Feb. 29 with a loss to Montreal and then settled for a 1-1 draw with Chicago before the league was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, were successful on 87 percent of their passes Thursday night, with 19 shots (four on goals) and nine corner kicks, but were a touch off in finishing their chances.
“I think I had two really clear chances in the first half and I was sad about missing those opportunities,” Bou said. “I’m the type of player that keeps playing. My teammates gave me the confidence to keep my head up and keep going.
“I saw Carles on my right, he saw me in the middle of the attack. I received it. I saw that I shook the defender. I was able to get my left foot on it and get it in the net. It was a very important goal for the team and the victory too.”
New England maintained possession of the ball for just 44 percent of the match, a thorny issue going forward, according to Arena.
“We moved the ball well, we can still get better,” Arena said. “In these conditions in Orlando, you need to keep possession of the ball. I thought in segments of the game, we did a real good job with that.
“Maybe at the end of the game, we could have been a little bit better there. Not that I care about the statistics, but I think it would show that we were the team that passed the ball better and had a little bit more possession.”
The two weeks of training in Foxboro and a week in Florida prepared New England fairly well, according to Arena.
“We’ve had good preparation,” Arena said. “We have players that are very experienced and technically good, so there’s no reason to believe we can’t be a good team in possession.”
