NEWPORT — There will be another McEnroe at the International Tennis Hall of Fame as Patrick McEnroe, the brother of legendary Hall of Famer John McEnroe, has been named as the organization’s president.
The ITHF also named Dan Faber, the current U.S. Tennis Association Foundation’s Director as its chief executive officer on Thursday.
Faber and McEnroe will partner to further the Hall of Fame’s non-profit mission to preserve tennis history, celebrate its greatest champions and inspire the sport’s next generation. In their roles, Faber and McEnroe succeed Todd Martin, who resigned as the ITHF’s CEO at the end of 2022.
A familiar face to tennis fans around the world, Patrick McEnroe has been one of tennis’ preeminent broadcast commentators since 1995 and played on the ATP Tour for 10 years and was a member of the 1989 French Open doubles title team with Jim Grabb.
McEnroe became the U.S. Davis Cup captain in 2000, a position he held until 2010, and piloted the American team to the 2007 Davis Cup title. From 2008 to 2014, McEnroe was the USTA’s General Manager of Player Development.
As CEO, Faber brings over 20 years of tennis industry experience to Newport. Since taking over the role in 2013, Faber has increased the USTA Foundation’s revenues by $14 million, and enhanced the organization’s brand recognition by developing key relationships with business executives, tennis and sports industry leaders, and players.