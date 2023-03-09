Tennis Hall of Fame Patrick McEnroe

Former player and current TV analyst Patrick McEnroe will be the new president of the International Tennis Hall of Fame

 John Minchillo / The Associated Press

NEWPORT — There will be another McEnroe at the International Tennis Hall of Fame as Patrick McEnroe, the brother of legendary Hall of Famer John McEnroe, has been named as the organization’s president.

The ITHF also named Dan Faber, the current U.S. Tennis Association Foundation’s Director as its chief executive officer on Thursday.