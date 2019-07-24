FOXBORO — It’s safe to say not everybody on the New England Patriots shares one common opinion about training camp.
Special teamer Matthew Slater and running back James White both look forward to the process while coach Bill Belichick called it a “very necessary part of getting the football team ready.”
Veteran safety Devin McCourty, however, does not feel the same way.
“No, nobody likes training camp,” McCourty joked during the pre-training camp press conferences at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday.
“But, it gives us a chance to be a good football team,” McCourty added.
“I think you understand, especially as you get older, not everything that’s really rewarding and that you’ll like in the end is always fun. I always think of training camp like that.”
It’s a grind, one that some chose to embrace and others hate.
“I do embrace the grind,” Slater said. “You can’t do this forever, so I think you’ve got to enjoy each and every bit of it. The parts that you don’t consider the most fun, and the things that are a lot of fun – I think you’ve got to try and enjoy all of it.
Like it or not, it’s here.
McCourty and the Patriots will start training camp on Thursday at the field behind Gillette Stadium. The practice is open to the public and is scheduled to start at 9:15 a.m. with the gates opening at 8.
It will be the sixth time the Patriots enter camp after a Super Bowl win. Of course, while sticking to the usual script, that doesn’t matter when they take the field Thursday. The page has been turned.
“What happened last year has no bearing on this season,” Slater said. “I think each and every year you have to find a way to motivate yourself and get yourself ready to go. You have to be working to improve. You’ve got to avoid complacency at all costs.
“So if anything, you emphasize that even more in years where you’re coming off a Super Bowl win,” Slater said.
All three agreed Wednesday was an exciting day, the first day veterans reported to Gillette.
“It’s very exciting,” White said. “This is the start of football season. Getting the guys back together. We’re trying to build something special as a group. Doing the conditioning test and seeing how in-shape everybody is – this is really just the beginning of everything. Starting from OTAs until now, it’s time to put the work in.”
