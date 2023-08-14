Patriots Elliott Football

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Patriots on Monday.

 Peter Joneleit / The Associated Press

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots reportedly signed veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott on Monday.

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network broke the news, saying that the contract is a one-year, incentive-laden deal worth $6 million and slots the three-time Pro Bowl running back behind Rhamondre Stevenson on the depth chart.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.