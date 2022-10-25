FOXBORO — It was a Monday night to forget as the New England Patriots squandered a chance to impress a national television audience, as well as a packed Gillette Stadium, falling to the Chicago Bears, 33-14.

The game marked the highly anticipated return of quarterback Mac Jones, who missed the past three games due to an ankle injury. His return, however, was far from excellent as he struggled significantly out of the gate.

