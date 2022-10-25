FOXBORO — It was a Monday night to forget as the New England Patriots squandered a chance to impress a national television audience, as well as a packed Gillette Stadium, falling to the Chicago Bears, 33-14.
The game marked the highly anticipated return of quarterback Mac Jones, who missed the past three games due to an ankle injury. His return, however, was far from excellent as he struggled significantly out of the gate.
After three straight failed drives, including one that ended in a bad interception by Jones, the Patriots went to rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe and benched Jones.
At the time of his exit in the first half, Jones had a stat line of 3-for-6 with 13 yards and an interception. On the positive side, despite his poor play that resulted in a round of boos multiple times on failed drives, he rushed for 24 yards — showing he has no issue with lingering ankle issues. He did not return to the game after playing just three series on offense, despite reports he would see time in the second half.
After the loss Jones expressed his disappointment of himself.
" (I) definitely wanted to play better. I just have to do better at my job, and that's all it comes down to. That's all I can control," Jones said.
Almost immediately following his removal Zappe hit Jakobi Meyers for a 24-yard touchdown to breathe new life into the Patriots.
After an interception of Bears quarterback Justin Fields by Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant, Zappe and company were handed the ball at the 50-yard line.
Zappe fired downfield to DeVante Parker for a 43-yard gain to sparked more life into Gillette Stadium, setting up a Patriots scoring’ opportunity at the Chicago 7-yard line. Rhamondre Stevenson did the rest, punching it in for a 4-yard touchdown to give the Patriots a 14-10 lead with 6:04 to go to half.
The Patriots offense went silent from there as the Bears worked their way through New England’s unusually porous defense.
A 25-yard pass to Khalil Herbert from Justin Fields put the Bears ahead 17-14 before the half and they never looked back. Three straight field goals from Cairo Santos (23, 38, 50 yards) and then a 1-yard rushing score from David Montgomery quickly led to the blowout score in the second half.
The Patriots went three-and-out on their first two drives following halftime as the Bears put points on the board on their first three drives. Over their first two drives, the Patriots had four total yards in six plays and later threw an effectively game-ending interception to Roquan Smith on a tipped pass at the line.
The Bears elected to punt for the first time since early in the second quarter with under five minutes to go in the game, and the Patriots proceeded to throw another interception — this time to Kyler Gordon. The Bears ran out the clock with just over two minutes left in the game.
Zappe knew he stumbled to the finish line in the loss, pointing to a few areas where he needs to work on in order to be better for next week.
"Just got to get better. Can't fall off like I did," Zappe said. "I've got to make some throws. I've got to make better decisions on certain things. That's the good thing about having another week. Get back at it tomorrow. Watch film tomorrow. Get ready for next week."
Chicago finished the game 11 of 18 on third down conversions compared to the Patriots’ 5 of 10 rate. The Bears had 24 first downs and had 390 yards on offense to the Patriots’ 260 yards.
Justin Fields led the Bears in both rushing (82) and passing (179) yards while Zappe finished the night with two interceptions and 185 yards passing. Fields had a rushing score for 3 yards late in the first quarter, making it 10-0 after Santos hit a 42-yard field goal at the 9:02 mark in the first.
Parker led the Patriots in receiving with 68 yards.
On defense, the Pats were led by Ja’Whaun Bentley’s 10 tackles and Matthew Judon’s 2 1/2 sacks. Smith led the Bears in tackles with 12, had one sack and an interception.
The loss moves the Patriots to 3-4 on the season, and will return on Sunday in New Jersey to play the New York Jets. The Bears move to 3-4.
QB questions, uncertainties and defensive problems
The Patriots, and Bill Belichick, were in true form after the loss in revealing information around the quarterback situation.
Belichick did not directly answer and question possibly involving an answer on who will start next week in New Jersey. His direct answer on who's the QB1?
"We just finished the game."
Even Zappe deflected questions in a Belichickian style when asked if he received first-team work this week
"(We're) moving on to the Jets, actually. So getting ready for them," Zappe said.
It appears the quarterback situation will be a developing one as the week progresses. The plan on Monday was to work both into the game plan and the Patriots did that, but the success stopped there when it came to the QB room.
Jones said going forward he's working on what he can control, a mindset he's had back to his early days of playing organized football.
"Honestly, like I always say, I just try to control what I can control," Jones said. "That's my attitude and my effort. That's something that I've done since high school. Obviously, I need to be able to play better, and we do as a team as well. So I just have to lead the team and do that. "
On the opposite side of the ball the defense struggled to contain elusive Bears quarterback Justin Fields. Fields, a dynamic game-changing quarterback that can burn defenses both through the air and on the ground, did it at will against a team that was out-coached and out played.
"We knew what his ability was. Once a couple of those started hitting early in the game, then we could see that's the way the game was going to go," Belichick said. "I wouldn't say it was a total surprise. Once it declared, then we were definitely playing for it. We didn't do a great job defending it."
Looking ahead its clear the Patriots need to play better. The Bears out-played the Patriots in all three phases, right down to punting the ball away to prevent good field position. Belichick was straight to the point on the efforts needed to collectively take it up a notch.
"We need to compete better than that and perform better than that. It's not any one thing. Just collectively it's all of us, and we just have to all perform better," Belichick said. "Simple as that. That's where we're at. It's not about any one player or one coach, one thing. Just collectively we've got to perform better, so that's what we'll work toward doing this week."