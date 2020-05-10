FOXBORO -- How could an Ivy League-educated football player become banned from the NFL?
Maybe that’s part of the reason Brandon Copeland became an available linebacker on the free-agent market, why his journey found him in Foxboro with the New England Patriots.
And maybe why Copeland is a valuable “investment” for the Patriots.
“What has kept me in the league for this long is that I can do multiple things at a high level,” Copeland suggested of his value as an inside or outside linebacker, and as a defensive end and as a specialty-teams player.
Copeland may have ingested an anti-inflammatory medication that was contaminated with a banned substance that was not on the label of the container, which found him failing to pass an NFL inspection.
Copeland was coming off the best of his four nondescript previous four seasons in the NFL with the New York Jets in 2018 when he was placed on the NFL’s suspended list for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
But that indiscretion pales in comparison to the caliber of person that is Copeland, who teaches a course in financial literacy in the off-season at the University of Pennsylvania, and who has donated $10,000 worth of groceries to underprivileged people and hospital health-care workers alike in each of the communities of Boston, Baltimore, and where he lives in New Jersey.
A pair of words speaks volumes of Copeland’s approach to life, to football and to business — “compartmentalize and prioritize."
“As a free agent, having an opportunity to be a part of this organization, the simplest way to put it is that there are certain things that you do in life when you have a tagline and you don’t have to explain yourself,” said Copeland last Wednesday.
“I want to leave my mark, the player next to me, the chef, the janitor. I’ve been fortunately able to leave a positive mark anywhere I go. For me that is the most important thing.
“That’s base-level, bottom-line. This is my fifth team, my eighth season in the NFL – I hope the person I’m talking to understands that I’m a legit player – you wouldn’t make it into this organization unless you were.
“It reminds of my rookie year (with Baltimore); one of our first few meetings, and our defensive coordinator at the time (former Patriots assistant Dean Pees) saying you don’t even make it in this room unless you are a legit athlete. What will keep you in this room is your attention to detail, your preparation.”
Copeland was a member of the University of Pennsylvania’s Ivy League championship team in 2012, graduating with a B.A. degree in economics from the Wharton School.
Copeland interned at the investment bank UBS over summers during college and has since returned to Penn to teach a financial seminar with Dr. Brian Peterson, the director of Penn's Makuu Black Cultural Center.
Many colleagues and former teammates of Copeland confirm that he has almost every penny saved from his NFL contracts. Copeland, the Patriots believe, could provide a good return on their investment in him to lend depth at the linebacker position and as a special-teams player.
“The Patriots are a team that does not make a lot of mistakes,” Copeland said of viewing New England from the other side of the line of scrimmage. “Each week, coaches go into particulars, coaches try to sell you, you don’t have to play super-human, you don’t have to do X-Y-Z, we just have to play our game and outplay them.
“But you have to understand that you have to play pretty damn well to compete and keep up with those guys (Patriots). As a unit, they move collectively. You look at them on film, you can tell there is a lot of trust on the field in terms of people being in the right position, not guys feeling as if they have to overcompensate for the man next to them. They bond really well as a team.”
Copeland appears on a webinar teaching the values of saving, budgeting, investing and compounding interest. Copeland is an owner of two real-estate companies, one which is a “flipper” — buying properties, renovating them and selling for a profit, while the other consists of rental properties.
When he is not viewing his portfolio and making tackles, Copeland also created his own charitable foundation, has partaken in motivational speaking and broadcasting, and will produce a virtual football camp for youth players next weekend.
“I’ve put in a lot of time and effort and research,” Copeland said of his off-the-field interests, the webinar advising on the value of having an effective financial advisor, the value of maintaining a budget, the value of reviewing all bills and credit-card activity, the importance of family values, and the value of saving and preparing for a future beyond football.
Copeland says that getting to Gillette Stadium soon to begin off-season training and indoctrinate himself in these pandemic times to the “Patriot Way” in the NFL is a personal priority.
“I’m not a rookie, but there’s something different in their (Patriots) locker room,” he said. “Me pushing them, them pushing me, so they can understand who I am, not only as a person, but as a player and as a teammate. There are things that we can’t replicate or get that time back, you can fabricate that.”
Copeland estimates that he spends maybe 10-15 percent of his annual income, with the rest allocated to investments and savings. “I realized that I had to maximize every day in the NFL,” he said of the salary structure, 10 times more than a professor at the University of Pennsylvania would be compensated.
Copeland believes that “if you don’t budget properly,” investments in these COVID-19 pandemic days have taken a turn for the worse, with portfolios losing 20 percent or more of their value.
“In my time interning at UBS and on Wall Street, with hedge funds and everything, the important thing is creative thinking in critical situations,” Copeland said of having and managing a diversified portfolio. “Some people haven’t budgeted their emergency funds, so their investments are decimated.”
Copeland, a native of Sykesville, Maryland, played in 12 games with the Jets last season, being in on 42 tackles, with 27 initial stops. During the 2018 season, Copeland played in all 16 games with the Jets, totaling 35 tackles, 24 of them first hits.
Copeland signed a one-year contract with the Patriots, reported to be a non-guaranteed $1.05 million pact – which might earn him just over $100,000 if he is not on the opening-day roster.
“The year after Ray Lewis retired, you’re making calls,” Copeland said of his NFL baptism with Baltimore. “I remember trying to learn coverages, relating certain drops. I was able to keep my foot in the door.
“Before a preseason game, I’m sure I’m going to be cut, but somebody went down (injured) and I played outside linebacker. I had a bunch of tackles.
“Reflecting, that’s kind of my NFL career in terms of being put in different situations and actually rise -- being able to pick up information quickly and use athletic gifts that I can show off my talent.”
Undrafted, he signed a free-agent contract with the Ravens, but was waived out of training camp. That fall, he signed on with the Tennessee Titans' practice squad.
Copeland eventually signed a one-year contract with Detroit in 2015, but he was released after the 2017 season when he suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the Lions’ first preseason game and spent the rest of the season on Injured Reserve.
Copeland recalled one game earlier in his NFL career thinking, “I’m the one guy in this arena that is capable of playing eight different positions. I’ll let the coaching staff do whatever they want to with me.
“There was a preseason that I was told I was not good enough. I understand that everything happens for a reason, so you learn from it, you build from it. I’m delighted to be with the good guys.”
Just like building a portfolio of investments.
