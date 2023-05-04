Titans Skoronski Football

Tennessee Titans NFL football general manager Ran Carthon and head coach Mike Vrabel respond to questions during a press conference Friday, April 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.

FOXBORO — He lived close enough to be deemed a fan of the Norton High Lancers, or just a few minutes up Route 123 and Route 106, to be labeled a booster of the Oliver Ames High Tigers.

Having come to Foxboro from the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2001 offseason, Mike Vrabel found himself a neighborhood home in New England as a member of the New England Patriots — and the latest inductee into the famed franchise’s Hall of Fame.