Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady gets the crowd at Gillette Stadium fired up before the start of New England’s AFC Wildcard Game against the Tennessee TItans back in January

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

FOXBORO -- The New England Patriots Hall of Fame presented its Patriots All-Dynasty Team on Thursday as part of a two-year celebration of New England’s dominant two decades in the NFL from 2001-19.

“As the 2010's drew to a close, we thought the timing was right to take a look back and compare the Patriots success to that of the other NFL teams and the dominance was obvious,” Hall of Fame Executive Director Bryan Morry said. “While the team concept is so much a part of that success, we thought it appropriate to also honor the best players from those teams, and the fans helped us make those selections.”

Every member of the Patriots All-Dynasty Team played in a Super Bowl and all but four of the 42 team members won at least one Super Bowl title, with 35 winning more than one while 39 played in multiple Super Bowls.

Collectively, the team members boast 103 Super Bowl wins, 158 AFC Championship wins and 291 AFC East titles. Head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady led the way with nine Super Bowl appearances and six victories each. The average tenure with the Patriots for a selection was 8.4 years.

The team features five members of the NFL’s 100th Anniversary Team and eight NFL All-Decade Team players, along with eight Patriots Hall of Famers. The players collectively earned 61 Associated Press All-Pro honors and 77 Pro Bowl berths.

The Patriots All-Dynasty Team, which was selected by a combination of fan voting and a panel of experts knowledgeable about the Patriots over the last two decades.

Patriots All-Dynasty Team

Head coach: Bill Belichick

Defensive line: Richard Seymour, Ty Warren, Vince Wilfork

Outside linebacker: Willie McGinest, Mike Vrabel, Rob Ninkovich

Inside linebacker: Tedy Bruschi, Dont’a Hightower, Roman Phifer

Cornerback: Ty Law, Asante Samuel, Stephon Gilmore

Safety: Rodney Harrison, Patrick Chung, Devin McCourty

Quarterback: Tom Brady

Running back: Kevin Faulk, Corey Dillon, James White

Fullback: James Develin

Wide receiver: Randy Moss, Wes Welker, Julian Edelman, Troy Brown

Tight end: Rob Gronkowski, Daniel Graham

Tackle: Matt Light, Sebastian Vollmer, Nate Solder

Guard: Logan Mankins, Joe Andruzzi, Joe Thuney

Center: Dan Koppen

Kicker: Adam Vinatieri

Punter: Ryan Allen

Kickoff returner: Bethel Johnson, Ellis Hobbs

Punt returner: Julian Edelman

Special teamer: Matthew Slater, Larry Izzo

Long Snapper: Lonie Paxton, Joe Cardona

Honorable-mention selections: ILB Jerod Mayo, S Lawyer Milloy, G Stephen Neal, G Shaq Mason, C David Andrews, K Stephen Gostkowski, RB LeGarrette Blount, WR Danny Amendola

