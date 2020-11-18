FOXBORO — An unexpected thief in the defensive secondary for the New England Patriots in five straight games with a club record five interceptions, cornerback J.C. Jackson has a new challenge ahead in DeShaun Watson and a cast of Houston Texan receivers.
“I mean, I’m a playmaker,” Jackson said of his skill set in covering receivers and breaking up passes. “I know how to play the ball pretty well. I feel like I become the receiver. When I go up for the ball, I become the receiver and I make a play on the ball, every chance I get.”
Jackson leads the NFL in interceptions with six as the Patriots have picked off 11 this season — tied with Pittsburgh and Indianapolis for the second-most in the NFL behind Tampa Bay’s dozen. The Patriots totaled 25 interceptions last season for the third-most in club history.
Houston (2-7) ranks fifth in the NFL in receptions covering 20 yards or more, with one of the Texans’ receivers being former New England Patriot Brandin Cooks.
The 25-year-old Jackson is in his third season and has been subbing for All-Pro Stephon Gilmore, whose status for Sunday’s game in Houston has yet to be determined. An undrafted free agent, Jackson signed by the Patriots out of the University of Maryland in 2018 when he played in 15 games and made five starts as a rookie.
Last season, Jackson played in all 16 regular season games with six starts, collecting five interceptions for a Patriots’ defense that ranked No. 1 in the NFL in total defense, allowing an average of 275,9 yards per game.
Jackson started for the first time this season against Kansas City, recovering a fumble and helped limit Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes to no touchdowns in the first half for just the third time in three seasons.
When Jackson picked off a pass from Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson in the second quarter Sunday night at Gillette Stadium, Jackson surpassed the club record of four straight interception games, set by Mike Haynes in 1976 and Devin McCourty in 2019.
“I feel like, as a team, we all played good football, offensively and defensively,” Jackson said of the Patriots keeping the Ravens under control. “We didn’t give up any big plays.
“I’m happy to be able to accomplish that,” Jackson said of his record, “but when I’m done playing, I’ll look at all the records and stuff like that. I’m just proud of my team, the way we came out and competed and won.”
Patriots coach Bill Belichick had the confidence in Jackson to move him into the starting lineup in Gilmore’s absence.
“I think some guys have more natural hand-eye coordination and the ability to do that than others,” Belichick said. “He’s made a number of plays for us through the years like that, just finding the ball, locating it late and then being able to intercept it.
“We definitely work on that. We work on our back to the ball and playing the ball with proper technique and when to look for it and we do look for it and try to locate it. Some players have more natural skill in that than others.”
Jackson has the most interceptions among active NFL players since 2018 with 14, and his six this season are one more than Miami’s Xavien Howard.
“He has a real good knack for finding the ball,” Belichick said of Jackson. “On several of those plays, he didn’t see the ball thrown and he turned and located it. Obviously, he has good hands and quick hands the ability to locate and catch the ball without seeing it all the way in.
“So not all of his interceptions came that way,” Belichick added. “Those are the hard ones for a defensive player when they turn late and have to find the ball and not only locate it to break up the pass, but just to then take it another step further and make a clean catch. Those are tough plays, but he does an excellent job of that and has very good ball awareness.”
Watson, the Texans’ QB, poses the same challenge as Jackson, a mobile signal-caller who has completed 68 percent of his passes for 2,539 yards. More impressively, Watson has thrown for 18 TDs against just five interceptions.
“This is probably as explosive or more explosive than any other group in the league, certainly anyone that we’ve seen,” Belichick said. “The quarterback is too good. He can extend plays, he can make all the throws, he can get the ball down the field, he has a nice touch and doesn’t turn the ball over. He does an excellent job of making good decisions and not giving the ball away.
“The tight ends are good, the backs are good and they have great depth and quality at receiver, from (Brandin) Cooks, (Will) Fuller, (Kenny) Stills, (Randall) Cobb. It’s a very explosive team., they have too many guys.
“They move the ball,” Belichick added. “They don’t turn the ball over. Watson’s done a great job of protecting the ball and making good decisions, while at the same time being at the very top of the league in explosive plays and yards per completion and so forth. They have a good complement with their running game — it’s very challenging to defend.
“It’s definitely an explosive group and they’ve got a big offensive line that does a good job protecting. It’s going to take good team defense.”
For his part, Jackson predicted that two straight wins is a start to better performances for the Patriots.
“It doesn’t matter where we’re at, how the weather is, you’ve got to play football,” Jackson said. “We’re built for this (various weather conditions). We practice in it during in the week and we’ve got to play in it.
“We’ve just got to build on the win. Don’t get too high, don’t get too low, but just keep building, keep building as a team.”
