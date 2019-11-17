FOXBORO — The aggressiveness displayed by the Philadelphia Eagles’ defense has been a hot topic inside the confines of Gillette Stadium this week.
The Eagles (5-4), who are tied for first in the NFC East, have 24 sacks and 42 tackles for loss this season, ranking among the top half of the league in forced turnovers (13) to go with nine recovered fumbles.
“All the disruptive statistics that a defense like this wants to be good at, they’re good at them,” Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said earlier this week. “(Defensive coordinator) Coach (Jim) Schwartz does a great job of getting them to play fast and aggressive. They’re physical. Their front is really impressive, very disruptive. Their philosophy has always been they want to try to limit you in the running game, force you into obvious passing situations and then get after the quarterback. They seem to be doing that very well now.”
The Eagles’ defense is eighth in the NFL in yards allowed (326.3) while it is fourth in the league in rushing yards allowed per game (87.3).
Defensive ends Brandon Graham (six sacks in nine games) and Derek Barnett (3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles in nine games) and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (25 tackles, 2.5 sacks in nine games) are among those who lead the Philadelphia front. It will be a tough task for the Patriots’ offensive line in front of quarterback Tom Brady.
“Well, I think they’re well coached, I think they’re very fundamentally sound,” Brady said of Philadelphia’s defense. “(Schwartz is a) very smart coach. He’s been one of the great coaches in the league for a long time. And they’re playing great this year.”
The Philadelphia secondary, however, could be one aspect the Patriots are able to take advantage of. The Eagles are among the middle of the league in passing yards allowed (239 per game) while having allowed 414 yards through the air to the Green Bay Packers, 370 to Washington with a total of four 300-plus yards allowed games. The Eagles have, however, buckled down in the passing game during the more recent Week Eight and Week Nine games as they’ve allowed 257 yards passing in their last two games.
On the opposite side of the ball, the New England defense will face a good offensive line protecting quarterback Carson Wentz, who has a touchdown-to-interception ratio of a 15-to-4.
“He’s a good quarterback,” coach Bill Belichick said of Wentz. “He can do it all – good arm, athletic, can extend plays, tough kid, can run if he needs to, can make all the throws, get the ball down the field, gets the ball to all his receivers. Uses the backs, tight ends and receivers based on who’s open, his route progression. He’s good at reading defenses. They give him a lot of responsibility at the line of scrimmage to change plays or adjust plays.”
One specific aspect which could prove crucial is the Patriot defense will be getting Philadelphia off the field on third down. The Eagles are third in the NFL in third-down conversions (36.9 percent) while its offense is eighth in the league in red zone with 17 touchdowns in 28 trips.
With the calendar reading November, Brady knows the Patriots will need to put a sound game in all phases when they get to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.
“I mean we’re after the bye so, all of them are big,” Brady said. “Not that ones before weren’t important, but these are the ones you’ve got to win. This is when teams really start to elevate their play.”
