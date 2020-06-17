FOXBORO — Will it be a breakout season for Ja’Whaun Bentley?
The New England Patriots hope that the third-year linebacker can respond to the challenge of moving up the depth chart.
The defense experienced a tremendous loss of experience at the position during free agency as Kyle VanNy, Elandon Roberts and Jamie Collins all opted out of Foxboro.
“Each guy has a role to play,” Bentley said Wednesday during a Patriots’ webcast. “This year, just like every year, you’re just looking to find your role.”
In the absence of that pair, Bentley has demonstrated the potential to take advantage of the opportunity and showcase his skills, possibly moving alongside Don’t’a Hightower as a middle linebacker.
“It’s clear that those guys are huge players,” Bentley said of the Patriots’ roster reductions. “They made big-time plays time and time again.”
Bentley was a fifth-round draft pick by the Patriots in 2018 out of Purdue. He played in just three games as a rookie due to being shelved by a torn bicep, but appeared in 16 games (with two starts) in 2019, being in on 44 tackles.
At 6-foot-2 and 255 pounds, Bentley is built as a run-stopper, but his dexterity has allowed the Patriots to use him outside.
“I feel like we stress that (versatility, dependability) a whole lot as an organization,” Bentley added. “Whatever that role might be, I’m going to look to progress as well, find as many opportunities as the team needs to be filled.”
Bentley raised eyes as a rookie, but when Collins returned to New England, he fell down the depth chart last season. He missed the final three months of his rookie season in 2018 and the playoffs, being placed on the injured reserve list in late September.
“Being able to have those vets and being able to bounce things off of them, as well as pick their brains means a lot,” Bentley said of his New England education. “They’ve been so great all these years. It’s good to have those kind of people in your locker room.
“I feel like one of the big ways of learning is observing, whether it’s watching film or watching how guys do things,” Bentley said of his two seasons in a Patriots uniform.
“I’m really blessed to have a lot of guys who’ve been playing for many years — to learn from those guys,” Bentley added. “Soaking things up, learning different techniques — it’s good to have the kind of guys we have on this team.”
Once homeless with his family in Maryland, Bentley’s life changed dramatically when he enrolled at nationally recognized DeMatha High in Washington, D.C.
Bentley signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract in becoming a Patriot. He is slated to earn $750,000 this season.
“Knowledge of the game, being able to be on the field and direct traffic, a little bit more coming from college to the pros,” Bentley said of his adjustment from Purdue to the Patriots. “Year one or year two took some good steps.
“But year three (2020) we also want to take those progressive steps to take your game to the next level.”
Bentley intimated that working out individually and checking in with the Patriots daily on virtual workouts cannot duplicate the mini-camps and optional team workouts that are so important in the development of a young player.
“Obviously, things are a lot different here and now and none of us have really experienced anything as far as us not being in the facility or not experiencing the mini-camp atmosphere,” Bentley said.
“We still have opportunities to see them and create that atmosphere as much as we can so they’ll be able to at least get to know us as people, as well as teammates.
“It’s a huge adjustment for us (veterans) as well (as rookies),” Bentley added of the transition from college football for rookies and the necessity for one, two and three year NFL players to get better.
“That’s a big thing, not being afraid to ask questions and not being intimidated by the atmosphere,” Bentley said of the business approach to playing professional football.
“We, as older people, want to create a safe place where they (rookies, free agents) feel comfortable asking those questions. We’re going to need them down the line, so we want to create that space and allow them the opportunity to ask any questions they may have and be able to help them along the way, just like I was helped.
“We can continue to try to build that camaraderie. At the end of the day, it’s a huge adjustment for all of us, just kind of adapting with the times.”
