FOXBORO — New England Patriots fans left Gillette Stadium following a 23-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with N’Keal Harry in the forefront of their mind.
Of course, while many were amid discussions about the rookie receiver’s should-have-been touchdown wrongfully being called back, there was additional chatter, too.
Where was he?
The Patriots 2019 first-round pick played just two offensive snaps against the Chiefs. He played four total snaps including special teams. And of his two offensive snaps, one went for a 12-yard gain, which should have been his second career touchdown, and his second in four games.
Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels heard Patriots fans loud and clear. He took responsibility for Harry’s lack of time, and production, and said he needs to do what he can to get the football in Harry’s hands more.
“I need to do a better job of finding ways to get him in space, get him the ball and letting him have an opportunity to do those things,” McDaniels said during a conference call earlier this week.
“Certainly, he made a great individual effort, broke a tackle and then had good balance there to finish the play and give us an opportunity to score,” McDaniels said of Harry’s play in the red area.
“He’s a big guy; he’s not easy to get to the ground. Certainly, when you have players like that, it comes back to how can you get him the football in those situations.”
Harry has played 111 offensive snaps in four games this season, just once playing 50-plus percent of offensive snaps since returning from injured reserve. In four career games, Harry has five receptions for 40 yards and one touchdown.
Belichick holds firm in Spygate 2 discussion
Patriots coach Bill Belichick was open to addressing the Patriots organization recording the Cincinnati Bengals sideline during his previous media sessions, including his Tuesday conference call with reporters.
That wasn’t exactly the case during his press conference on Wednesday at Gillette Stadium, however.
“The football team, the football staff and the coaching staff had nothing to do with what happened. Nothing. So, we have no involvement in it,” Belichick said firmly.
A Patriots advanced scout was in the the Cleveland press box where he was being recorded, but Belichick wouldn’t discuss if he knew the rules of filming from the press box.
“He was doing his job,” Belichick said. “That’s what he was doing, he was doing his job. Like we all tried to do. That’s what the football team, the football staff and the coaching staff did last week was try to do their job for Kansas City, and then Cincinnati, and then Buffalo next week and that’s it.”
Belichick interrupted reporters questions that followed, adding: “Yeah, I’ve told you everything. Look, Mr. (Robert) Kraft made a statement, the team made a statement. That’s – I don’t have anything to add.”
The 10-3 Patriots will look to bounce back from two consecutive losses as they travel to Cincinnati on Sunday.
