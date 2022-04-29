The New England Patriots moved up in the second round of the NFL draft instead of going back, selecting Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton at No. 50 with their first pick Friday night in Las Vegas.
The Patriots dealt out of the No. 54 spot, trading the pick and No. 158 to Kansas City for the second-round selection.
Later in the night, the Patriots added fleet-footed Houston cornerback Marcus Jones at No. 85 overall in the third round, a versatile defender who will also likely see action as a kick returner.
Thornton entered the draft as the fastest wide receiver who participated in the NFL combine, clocking a 4.28 second 40-yard dash. A deep threat weapon with his ability to play aggressive and go after the ball, Thronton could provide a deep target for quarterback Mac Jones next season.
With DeVante Paker stepping in as the Patriots’ unquestioned leading receiver Jones could look to Thornton in occasional chances should Parker see double coverage. Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne will probably be higher on the depth chart, but it could take one breakout game for Thornton to establish his value to the team to jump them.
Although not the biggest receiver on the board at 6-2, 181 pounds, Thornton has seperation speed. The Patriots haven’t had a true burner at wide receiver in some time, so it’ll be interesting to see how Bill Belichick works him into an offense that’ll undoubtedly see a much more comfortable Jones with more weapons.
At 5-8, 174 pounds, Jones was
the Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year as a Troy freshman with 49 tackles. He started at Houston in 2020 and was an immediate first-team All-American Athletic Conference pick as a returner for the Cougars, leading the FBS with 19.8 yards per punt return.
In his senior season, Jones won the Paul Hornung Award as the nation’s most versatile player. His five interceptions tied for fourth in the All-American Athletic Conference at cornerback and was a first-team Associated Press All-American and American Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Year as a punt returner, ranking fourth in the FBS with 14.4 yards per return to go with two kickoff returns for touchdowns.