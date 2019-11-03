FOXBORO — Coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots will need to make stopping the run priority No. 1 as they travel to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.
With Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson rushing for 83-plus yards per game (three games with 100-plus yards this season) and running back Mark Ingram tallying nearly five yards per carry, the Ravens ground game is statistically the best in the league.
The Ravens offense is second in the league only to the Patriots in points scored (30.6) and second in yards per game (434.9). Baltimore’s success on that side of the ball is due to having the league’s No. 1 rushing offense as they average 204 yards per game and 5.5 yards per attempt, which is second in the league.
“It's a very good football team,” Belichick said. “They do everything well, good on defense, top of the league in special teams, top of the league in offense, they're a very physical team, play very good situational football, win a lot of close games.
“Just do everything well. They're very fundamentally sound, tough, don't turn the ball over, play well in the kicking game, play good defense, can run the ball, can stop the run. It'll be a great atmosphere down there Sunday night and a big challenge for us,” Belichick added.
For a Patriots defense that has been extremely impressive through the first half of the season, stopping the run has been their lone cause for concern. The Patriots have allowed 85 yards per game on the ground, including just last Sunday as they allowed running back Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns to tally 159 yards on the ground. Additionally, Frank Gore and the Buffalo Bills ran for 135 yards earlier this season.
On the other side of the ball, the Ravens have been able to stop the run as well as almost anyone this year. Baltimore is third in the league in rushing yards allowed (84.3 yards) while being among the bottom teams in the league in passing yards allowed (265.4). They’ve also recorded nine turnovers with six interceptions this season.
It could be a match up that works out best for the Patriots offense. New England has not been all that effective running the ball as the Patriots rank 23rd in the league in rush yards per game. However, quarterback Tom Brady and the passing game has helped those offensive stats significantly as they rank seventh in the league in yards per game.
"They’re good at every level," running back James White said of the Baltimore defense. "Good pass rushers, good linebackers, they’re really talented in the secondary. They have a lot of guys that can create negative plays and turnovers. So we just have to protect the football against these guys because when you win the turnover battle you usually win the football game."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.