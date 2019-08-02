FOXBORO — Isaiah Wynn was as active as he has been all preseason during the New England Patriots’ practice on Friday.
Wynn, who has been limited during the start of training camp as he recovers from an Achilles injury suffered last August, took part in team drills for the first time. He was working at left tackle with the second team in 11-on-11s.
While it was not a full-contact practice, as the Patriots wore just helmets and shells, it was a definitely step in the right direction for the team’s first-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.
“It felt good,” said Wynn, the No. 23 overall pick out of Georgia. “It feels great to be out here and compete with guys and also help them at whatever position I need to be at just to overall better the team.”
Wynn is not sure when he will be incorporated during full-contact drills. He said that was a question, among others, for Coach Bill Belichick. Still, he seemed hopeful it would be soon.
During the team drills, Wynn was among the group of left tackles like Dan Skipper and Cedrick Lang getting reps. In previous practices, Wynn has been seen lining up well behind the play and practicing in real time, as if he was with the group on the line of scrimmage. To others, it showed an itch that he wanted to be back out there, but for Wynn, it was about gaining those mental reps.
“That’s part of the mental aspect so when I get out there it’s not chaotic, it’s not crazy,” Wynn said of his routine. And it’s not his lone form of self-induced rehab either.
“Just being able to be in the film room, still with the guys and being involved that way,” Wynn said. “Also, just being out here and even if I’m not getting reps I’m still mentally getting reps, standing there with Coach (Dante Scarnechia) or some of the other players.”
Wynn was optimistic about what ultimately was a lost rookie season. He used it as a learning period.
“Did I learn a lot? Oh, yeah, yeah,” Wynn said. “Just like I said before, I feel like that really gave me an opportunity, looking at the brighter side, it gave me an opportunity to see how everything works. Especially going (as) far as we went last season. Just being able to get a chance, coming in as a rookie, to see the entire thing. (See) about everything works, how players operate and how practice goes and just how people take care of their bodies.”
Wynn said it was tough to watch as his team continue to succeed without him during the Patriots Super Bowl run. But he stayed positive and continued to control what he could.
“You want to get out there and be able to help the team, but I also had to look at it as another aspect,” Wynn said. “I was able to help the team just being able to really get myself prepared up until here.”
Pats sign WR Meredith
The Patriots added another player to compete for a roster spot in wide receiver Cameron Meredith, but immediately placed him on the active/physically unable to perform list as he continues to recover from a knee injury from last season.
Meredith was released by the New Orleans Saints on Monday and while he has been a productive player in the past, he has had trouble staying on the field due to injury.
Meredith played six games for the Saints in 2018 before being placed on IR in November. He posted nine receptions for 114 yards and one touchdown.
Previously, the 26-year-old Meredith had his best season with the Chicago Bears in 2016. He caught 66 passes for 888 yards and four touchdowns. That was the last season before he tore his ACL during the 2017 preseason.
The Patriots continue to have an open competition at receiver to help out Julian Edelman and first-round pick N’Keal Harry. Undrafted free agent Jakobi Meyers has continued to impress, along with Phillip Dorset and Maurice Harris.
Along with Demaryius Thomas, Meredith could prove to be another receiver the Patriots stash as there is a chance Meredith may not be ready for the start of the regular season.
