FOXBORO — The New England Patriots did not allow a touchdown to the Denver Broncos on any of their four series during the first half of Sunday’s 18-12 loss to the Denver Broncos at Gillette Stadium.
Then both J.C. Jackson and Jonathan Jones intercepted Denver passes in the fourth quarter and the Patriots were within 24 yards and one play of tying the score, but victory was not meant to be by New England.
“We didn’t do anything well enough to win,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said afterwards. “We need more time together, we need to practice together, we need to execute and do everything better. No question about that. We’ve got a lot of work to do and just need to get back to work and improve and perform better than this. That’s really all there is to it.”
Denver was content to settle for a quartet of Brandon McManus field goals, six overall, to stun New England.
And so it went, a never-ending series of offensive miscues by the Patriots — a Cam Newton interception on a tipped pass and a sack for a nine-yard loss in the first quarter, a bad snap from center over Newton’s head on the Patriots’ first series of the second quarter, and a fumble by tight end Ryan Izzo after a 17-yard gain in the third quarter followed by Newton being intercepted a second time on a tipped ball in the final minute.
“It’s really no excuse, we have to find a way to adjust,” running back James White said of the limited practice time and COVID-19 cloud hanging over Foxboro. “I thought that we were prepared, but we didn’t play our best football.”
After Newton scored his fifth TD rushing from a yard out midway through the fourth quarter, his attempted two-point conversion rush — which would have reduced the deficit to a touchdown — was stopped short of the goal line.
“Without a doubt,” Newton said of the impact upon the Patriots’ performance due to a lack of practice time. “We’re still professionals and we’re expected to do our job and play at a high level and we didn’t do that. Any time you turn the ball over that many times, the success rate is extremely low. But yet we still that opportunity to win.”
“I think we need to do everything better, offense, defense, special teams,” Belichick said. “There were some decent things out there, but we let them into the red area too many times defensively, gave up too many long plays and let them get into field goal range, it’s always good to keep them out of the end zone, that’s definitely the goal. But they scored more points than we did so we need to play better defense and give up fewer and try to score more.”
Matters took a turn for the worse in the third quarter where New England netted just 33 yards of offense on seven plays. Newton was sacked for a 9-yard loss three plays into its first series and former BC Eagle Justin Simmons recovered Izzo’s fumble four plays into the Patriots’ second set.
“I think, for us, the first thing, the number one thing, is protecting the football,” Newton said. “That’s what it comes down to, from the turnovers, that’s, those are drive killers and those are game killers. And it starts with me, I’m extremely frustrated in myself and my performance. Moving forward. I’m here for one reason — I didn’t get the job done, so you can just imagine how I feel.”
- The Patriots did score nine fourth quarter points and were within six points of Denver with less than four minutes remaining.
- New England had the second-best rushing offense (179.8 yards per game) in the NFL and ranked No. 8 overall (396), but were limited to a 117 yards overall, a measly 37 rushing yards in the first half and Edelman, the team’s leading receiver was targeted just one by Newton in the first half and that was a woeful underthrown ball.
- The Patriots didn’t benefit from favorable field position (at the 17, 32, 19 and 25 yard lines) during the first half in being futile in reaching the end zone.
“We couldn’t put a drive together,” running back James White said after New England crossed midfield just twice on its first eight offensive series in the game. “We have to find a way to get in the red zone, find a way to get it going and helping our defense out. We have to score points. It’s a day by day type of thing, we have to adjust. We know that it (COVID-19) could happen to any team. We have to play good football again.”
Newton did rush for a team-high 76 yards, eclipsing 5,000 yards for his career and completed 17 passes, but for only 157 yards.
- “My job here, moving forward, is to find ways to win football games and to put this team in the best situation,” Newton said. “It just starts with protecting the football. That’s what this game came down to, no matter what the sputtering was on the offensive side, the defense gave us opportunities by holding them to field goals. That’s what we can only ask for as an offense. We just let this game slip away by the lack luster performance of protecting the football.”
- The Patriots netted 160 yards and seven second half first downs. “I have to give credit to those guys (on the offensive line) , moving all over, learning new positions,” White said. Take away Newton’s 76 yards rushing, and New England was held to 41 rushing yards on 15 plays.
- Any mention of the Denver Broncos would be remiss without mentioning former Foxboro High Warrior (’91) Tom Nalen, a five-time Pro Bowler, a three-time All-Pro, a two-time Super Bowl champion, No. 66 having started 188 of 194 games with the NFL team from 1994-2008, a member of the club’s Ring of Fame.
- Officials from the Kansas City Chiefs, in house scouting, said that North Attleboro’s Anthony Sherman is faring well physically, although still on the NFL’s COVID-19 list, showing no symptoms or ailments and could be cleared for duty this week.
- The Broncos were without their two most dynamic players on defense, linebacker Von Miller (ankle, due back in December) and team-leading running back Melvin Gordon (strep throat).
- The Patriots are 123-24 in regular season games at Gillette Stadium, the NFL’s best regular season record since the facility opened in 2002. Overall, New England is 142-28 in Foxboro.
- Though the Patriots have won six of the last eight games with Denver, the Broncos have a 27-22 all-time regular season series edge against New England (31-23 including playoff games).
- Receiver Julian Edelman had just two catches for eight yards. He ranks second (619 catches) only to West Welker (672) in career regular season receptions. Welker’s 36 career TD’s is one behind Wes Welker’s 37, sixth-most in club history.
- Devin Asiasi, the projected Rob Gronkowski tight end prototype and a third-round draft pick out of UCLA by the Patriots, has yet to catch a pass this season. Starting tight end Ryan Izzo matched his season t otal of three catches with three for 38 yards.
- Denver was able to convert just four of 14 third down situations, but had 10 plays of gains of 10 yards or more, had five minutes more of possession time than the Patriots and scored points on its first six drives of the game.
- “Obviously we all have a lot to improve,” said New England LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, who had a team-best 12 tackles. “No excuses, we know going in there would be adversity — we planned to take it on.”
- “There’s always room for improvement, win or loss.”
- Broncos quarterback Drew Lock completed just 10 passes, was sacked twice and intercepted twice – generally not a formula for success. “That’s the thing with our offense. We feel like we can throw these shots, take these deep shots.Teams are going to be have to be leery about that. They’re going to have to have guys over the top to help. If they do that, then we’ll run the ball.”
- Broncos third year-man Phil Lindsay had a career-best 101 rushing yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.